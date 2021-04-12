DUNKARD TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash on Rocky Run Road Tuesday. A driver traveling west on Rocky Run Rad traveled across the oncoming traffic lane and stuck a tree on the south side of the road. The driver sustained a suspected minor injury, police said.
BELLE VERNON
Man charged
Sal Martin, 36, of Belle Vernon is charged with harassment, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after police responded to a domestic call on Grant Street, state police reported.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Man charged
Christopher Grimm, 37, of Smock is charged with strangulation after he allegedly choked his wife to the point that she blacked out on March 14. The charges were held for court at his preliminary hearing on March 31, according to state police in Uniontown. He is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect stole $1062 out of an unsecured lock box on Comfort Lane, owned by a 66-year-old Carmichaels woman on April 8, state police in Waynesburg reported.
PERRY TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect bought wireless SANOS Speakers from a Home Depot in Cumming, Georgia, using the Home Depot/PayPal account of Barry Brown, 56, of Perryopolis on March 16, state police said. Police said a man picked up the items and left in a black BMW. He has not been identified.
