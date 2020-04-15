BULLSKIN TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said someone threw a rock through a front window at 205 Bethann Road in Acme belonging to Marilyn Forbes, 58, and John Forbes, 63, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, causing $1,000 in damages.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Waynesburg reported to Washington Health Systems in Greene at 6:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of a theft and trespass. They located a 48-year-old man from Fairview, West Virginia who was in possession of items belonging to a 38-year-old Greensboro man. This included a backpack, $500 laptop, cleaner and disinfectant spray and a flashlight.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Child endangerment
A 27-year-old Washington man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after state police in Waynesburg came across a disabled vehicle on 1-79 north at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found the man driving with a child.
GEORGES TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both from Smithfield, and a 21-year-old Lake Lynn woman threatened to fight a 25-year-old Uniontown man on Jarrett Drive at about 2 p.m. Saturday. The Uniontown man allegedly threatened to fight a 55-year-old Smithfield man, who was reportedly arguing with the others.
GEORGES TWP.
Assault reported
A 38-year-old Uniontown man was accused of domestic violence on Circle Street at about 1:45 a.m. March 17. State police said the man fled the scene.
GEORGES TWP.
Criminal mischief
Victoria Douthitt, 64, of Smithfield reported to state police March 30 that someone threw something at her window on Shamrock Road overnight, causing $50 in damages.
MORGAN TWP.
Blackmail reported
A 22-year-old Waynesburg man reported to state police that an unknown person contacted him on the phone and claimed to have intimate pictures of him at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The person demanded $4,500 to not release the images.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
A 26-year-old Hopwood man reportedly choked a 19-year-old Uniontown woman on Whyle Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. March 14, according to state police.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Counterfeit $100 bill
Anita Myers, 33, of Leckrone reported she sold a PlayStation 3 to a person in the Walmart parking lot at about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 4, and the person paid her with a counterfeit $100 bill.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a 36-year-old Uniontown woman was identified as a suspect for stealing pesticides and socks from Walmart at about 8 p.m. March 10.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Two 25-year-old Dundalk, Maryland women were accused of attempting to steal $112.50 in merchandise from Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. March 30.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A 15-year-old Uniontown girl attempted to leave Walmart with about $60 worth of clothing and personal care products at about 2:15 p.m. April 1.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Deer hit
State police in Waynesburg said driver Robin L. Hamilton, 57, of Dunbar, West Virginia hit a deer on I-79 near the 18 mile marker, disabling her Subaru Forester. She was driving with passengers Donald A. Hamilton, 68, Kristy L. Hamilton, 30, and an 11-year-old boy, all of Dunbar, West Virginia. No injuries were reported.
