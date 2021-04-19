BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown are investigating the theft of items from the Sheetz in Connellsville at 2601 Memorial Blvd on March 4. The items stolen are valued at a total of around $11.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft
Between April 3-9, a Uniontown man, 68, had two hub caps stolen from his vehicle, totaling $12. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact state police.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault
State police in Belle Vernon reported Gordon Edward Schroeder, 40, of Belle Vernon, was allegedly assaulted on March 13 while playing a game of pool at White’s Tavern on 2072 Pittsburgh Road. After a 25-year-old male suspect lost a game of pool to Schroeder, he allegedly punched him, knocking him unconscious, police said. The suspect then allegedly stuck Schroeder several more times and fled the bar.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft from vehicle
A total of more than $80 worth of items and cash were stolen from the vehicle of Serina Thomas, 25, of Lemont Furnace, at 118 Chaffee St. on March 3, state police reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft from vehicle
Uniontown police reported someone broke into the vehicle of a Uniontown man, 65, at Mountain View Street on March 22 and stole a stun gun, check book with checks, back pack, a gun, bullets and an unknown amount of change from the vehicle. The total value of the items is estimated at more than $1,163.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Burglary
State police reported a burglary at Walter Street on March 22. Several fishing poles and flies were stolen from a Uniontown man, 51. The items are valued at $3,100.
PERRY TWP.
Drug possession
State police in Belle Vernon reported they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pittsburgh Road on April 6 and found the driver, Kevin Stevens, 42, of Boonville, North Carolina, in possession of crystal meth. Stevens was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Booking Center, where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police reported that the 2015 Hyundai Sonata of Marvin McCormick, 82, of Uniontown, was damaged on the night of March 10 when someone tried to break into the vehicle. parked at Coddington Place.
