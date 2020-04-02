CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Guns stolen
Thomas Porter, 45, of Newell reported to state police March 11 someone broke into his hunting cabin at 1250 Rockridge Road and stole an AR-15 rifle and a Mosin Nagant bolt-action rifle.
DUNBAR TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 41-year-old Connellsville man was identified as a suspect in the theft of a $149 Sony sound bar and a bag of Reese's eggs from Walmart at about 3 p.m. March 17.
GERMAN TWP.
Criminal mischief
A 54-year-old Uniontown man reported someone threw a rock through his 378 Messmore Road home at about 5 a.m. Sunday.
JACKSON TWP.
Drug overdose
EMS were called to a report of a 36-year-old Holbrook man passed out in a vehicle at Higgins Cemetery and Falling Timber roads at about 12:20 p.m. Monday. State police were called to assist, and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
MENALLEN TWP.
Child abuse
Rosa Marie Coffman, 38, of Smock was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly whipping her 5-year-old stepson with a belt, causing substantial injuries, at her Via Naples Road home March 1. She was arraigned Tuesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $100,000 unsecured. She was released following her arraignment. Court documents indicate she hired private attorney Jack W. Connor to represent her.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police were called to a Holly Road residence at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday where a 53-year-old Mount Pleasant woman and a 56-year-old Mount Pleasant woman alleged a 27-year-old Mount Pleasant man was causing a disturbance. Police said he would be facing multiple summary citations.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Gunshot into home
State police said a bullet went through the second floor wall of 50 Hinsey Street at about 9:30 p.m. March 3 and hit a lamp. Kenny Evans, 75, of Oliver reported the incident about one hour after police received a call for someone firing shots in the air at the intersection of Hinsey and 1st streets.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Assault reported
Craig R. Dodson, 26, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting John Over, 59, of Uniontown at about 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at 299 Edison Street.
REDSTONE TWP.
Criminal mischief
A 27-year-old Redstone Township man was arrested for allegedly driving his Polaris side-by-side on his neighbor's property at 466 Braznell Concrete Road at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
SALTLICK TWP.
Identity theft
Adam Coffman, 27, of Normalville reported to state police someone used his social security number and other information to open a Verizon account. He received a statement for $953.44 March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.