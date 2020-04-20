DUNKARD TWP.
Domestic assault
A 19-year-old Dilliner woman reported to state police a 29-year-old Dilliner man pushed and shoved her during an argument at on Dilliner Hill Road at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
REDSTONE TWP.
Hit and run
State police said a driver hit a vehicle driven by Roger W. Maxwell, 34, of Republic on McClain Street at its intersection with an unnamed street at about 1 a.m. Saturday and fled the scene. Maxwell's vehicle had minor damage. No injuries were reported.
LUZERNE TWP.
Vehicle hits tree
Driver Nathan H. Kalfut, 20, of Masontown hit a fallen tree on Tower Hill Road near its intersection with Johnson Road at about 5:20 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had major damage and required a tow. Kalfut was uninjured, police said.
