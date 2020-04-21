BROWNSVILLE
Two-vehicle crash
State police said driver Brian W. Errett, 40, of Latrobe collided with driver David J. Buberniak, 58, of Grindstone on the ramp from Market Street to US 40 West at about 3 p.m. April 17. Buberniak was driving with passenger Jason S. Harvey, 43, of New Stanton.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Teens injured in crash
State police said a 16-year-old Fayette City girl crashed at about 6 p.m. April 17 on Chalfant Road in front of residence 201. The passenger, a 16-year-old Vanderbilt girl, was injured and taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Burglary reported
State police said someone broke into a farm building at Yinzer Valley Farm and fled the scene after setting off an alarm at about 8:45 a.m. April 17.
REDSTONE TWP.
Counterfeit $100
State police said someone used a counterfeit $100 bill at Dollar General April 10.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
DUI crash
State police said a 27-year-old Washington woman is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs when she crashed into the center median on I-70 East near mile marker 36 and hit the guide rail several times at about 4:40 p.m. April 13. A woman called police before the crash to report an erratic driver.
