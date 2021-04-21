BULLSKIN TWP.
Simple assault
State police responded to a domestic at 1897 Breakneck Road on April 10. Upon arrival they came in contact with a boy, 15, and Darla Kasiewicz, 39, both showing signs of recent physical injury. Kasiewicz was charged with simple assault and harassment. She is free on an unsecured bond of $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 21.
DUNBAR TWP.
Scam reported
State police reported a scam that occurred at 18 Grace Lane on March 31. The female resident, 87, was called by someone claiming to be her granddaughter who said she was in jail. Another male called the woman a short time later and related she needed to send money to an address in Brooklyn, New York, so her granddaughter could be released. The woman sent money to the address provided, police said, and later realized she had been scammed. The amount stolen was $3,000, police said.
DUNBAR TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Uniontown reported a crash on Vanderbilt Road on April 16. A driver curved onto the road and was unable to stop in time, striking the rear end of the vehicle in front of him. The impact caused the second vehicle to strike the rear end of the vehicle in front of it as well. The first two vehicles sustained disabling damage. The third sustained minor damage. All three drivers were transported to hospitals for suspected minor injuries.
GREENE TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect stole a black trailer from 1547 Bobtown Road in Greensboro on an unknown date and time, state police in Waynesburg said. The trailer belongs to a Mount Morris Man, 35.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash on South Eight Eight Road on April 14. Kenneth Baker, 28, was traveling north on the road. When he attempted a left turn, he continued off the roadway into a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, he continued across oncoming traffic, rolling into a house. Police reported no injuries.
MORGAN TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash on Reservoir Hill Road on April 18. David Emery, 59, of Uniontown, was traveling north on the road when the vehicle left the right side of the road and struck and embankment, rolled and slid to a stop. As a result of the initial impact, Emery was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a ditch beside the vehicle. He was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment.
NORTH UNION TWP
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported that a sewage pipe in the rear of a house at 339 Coolspring Jumonville Road, owned by Michelle Funk, 40, of Hopwood, was set on fire on March 25, burning the top of the pipe. The damage is estimated to cost $50. Police are investigating the incident.
OHIOPYLE
Gun theft
An unknown suspect stole a semi-automatic pistol, a six-round magazine and .380 pistol ammunition from the vehicle of a Dade City, Florida woman, 42, at Ohiopyle State Park on April 18. The total value of the items is estimated at $266.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Criminal trespass
State police in Uniontown reported Christian Lynn-Jordan, 25, of Uniontown, was charged with violating a no trespass agreement by entering the Walmart on 355 Walmart Drive on March 13.
