DUNBAR TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a woman took four items valued at about $140 from Rural King on University Drive at about 9 p.m. April 9 and fled in a maroon Dodge Neon.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Man charged in fight
State police said Frank J. Sebek, 23, of Mount Pleasant and Joshua Addis, 32, of Dawson got into a fight at 6557 State Route 819 South at about 12:30 a.m. April 16 over social media posts. Sebek allegedly walked toward Addis with an open pen knife and threatened him. He was arrested and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Trespass
State police were called to Dunkard Street and South Eighty Eight Road for a report of trespassing at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects fled the scene in a blue Ford Ranger which was last scene in Dilliner. Police identified the suspects as a 38-year-old Morgantown, West Virginia man and a 32-year-old Dilliner man.
NORTH UNION TWP.
DUI
State police arrested a 27-year-old Lemont Furnace man on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at Youngstown and Shady Grove roads at about midnight March 15.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Wallet stolen
Edwin Beachy, 67, of Confluence reported to state police someone stole his wallet after he accidentally left it on the counter at Sweet Peas Marathon Gas Station and left. At about 4 p.m. April 8, state police said a white male wearing a blue shirt and tan pants took the wallet and left in a silver Dodge Durango SUV driven by a white female. The wallet contained a driver's license, bank card, concealed carry permit and other items.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said a 16-year-old Brownsville boy and a 27-year-old Grindstone woman are suspected in a criminal mischief and harassment incident at 15 Furlong Court at about 2 p.m. April 8.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police charged Daniel Varano, 29, of Uniontown, Kathleen Rumbaugh, 24, of Dunbar, Melissa Malone, 40, of Fairchance, William Wilson, 47, of Uniontown and Melissa Davis, 41, of Uniontown with criminal mischief for allegedly hitting a 2009 Saturn sedan with a baseball bat and throwing a brick through the front door of a home at the intersection of Community Avenue and 1st Street at about 4:40 p.m. March 14. The victim was listed as Kayla Newman, 29, of Uniontown.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Hit and run
State police said someone hit a mailbox with a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country outside 109 Old Furnace Road at about 7:15 p.m. April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.