FAIRFIELD TWP.
Local involved in crash
A Johnstown man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident involving a Uniontown man on Menoher Highway near Parker Avenue just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. State police said driver Chadwick N. Mull, 44, of Johnstown veered from his lane into oncoming traffic. Shawn N. Dravis, 33, of Uniontown swerved to try to avoid a collision, but his Ford Explorer hit Mull's Kia Rio. Mull's tire broke off and hit the driver's side door of a GM Yukon driven by Robert R. Quinn, 46, of Johnstown. Police said Mull had major injuries to his head and neck, and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by Mutual Aid. He was not wearing his seatbelt, police said. No other injuries were reported. The Ford and Kia were both disabled.
GEORGES TWP.
Deer hit
Driver Jesse R. Hornbeck, 32, of Hopwood hit a deer at about 6:30 a.m. April 15 on State Route 43 about one mile east of Smithfield, according to state police. She reported no injuries.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Riding mowers, trailer stolen
Someone cut through the fence of Tractor Supply at Cross Roads Plaza while the store was closed and stole a red Toro 60-inch, zero-turn mower valued at $4,000, a yellow Cub Cadet 50-inch riding mower valued at $2,100, and a black double-axle utility trailer valued at $2,100 at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.