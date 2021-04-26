BROWNSVILLE
Man cited
State police said Jose Chacon, 28, of Brownsville was cited for public drunkenness on Tuesday.
DUNKARD TWP.
Crash reported
Albert J. Veshio, 63, of McKees Rocks sustained a minor injury when a vehicle he was driving hit a tree on Bobtown Road Tuesday around 2 p.m., according to state police in Waynesburg.
DUNKARD TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Bobtown Hill Road around 6:40 p.m. April 18. Police listed the drivers involved as David A. Hawk, 72, of Greensboro and Josh L. Halbert, 36, of Floral, Arizona. Police said Halbert’s vehicle was parked at the time.
GREENE TWP.
Burglary reported
State police in Waynesburg are investigating the theft of various tools from a barn and construction trailers at 480 Garards Ford Road on Wednesday. Police said the tolls are owned by Pro Lawn LLC.
