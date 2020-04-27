CARMICHAELS
Marijuana possession
State police in Waynesburg said a 40-year-old Carmichaels man was found to be in possession of marijuana at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on East South Street.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
PFA violation
A 39-year-old Connellsville man will be charged with violating a protection-from-abuse order for posting on Facebook about a 35-year-old Connellsville woman, state police said.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Criminal mischief
A 40-year-old Clarksville man reported to state police in Waynesburg Tuesday morning that he woke up to find the rear passenger's side window of his pickup truck was damaged while it was parked on Main Street in the borough.
FRANKLIN TWP.
100 storage totes stolen
State police in Waynesburg said someone stole about 100 storage totes from Rite Aid that were outside in the parking lot at various times between 9 p.m. April 19 and 7 p.m. April 21.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft from employer
An employee at Arby's, a 29-year-old Uniontown man, was accused of stealing $30 from the cash drawer at about 9:10 p.m. April 11.
MENALLEN TWP.
Hit and run
Jamie L. Zuzak, 27, of Smock reported someone hit the driver's side of his Kia Borrego at about 6:15 p.m. April 14 on Pleasant View Smock Road near Constantine Road and fled the scene. Zuzak told police the person was driving a white compact car which may have driver's side mirror damage.
MORGAN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police said an 18-year-old Mather man and a 41-year-old Mather man were in an argument that turned physical at an 8th Street residence between about 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday, causing the 41-year-old man to dislocate his shoulder.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A 20-year-old Lemont Furnace man was accused of stealing a 16-pack of Bud Light valued at $10 from Sweet Peas at about 1 p.m. March 23.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Tree falls on car
Taylor E. Broad, 29, of Uniontown was driving on Bute Road at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when a gust of wind caused a dead tree to fall on her Toyota Rav4, state police said. She was driving with Diana J. Broad, 59, of Uniontown and a 2-year-old girl. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Fraud reported
A 94-year-old Uniontown man reported to state police Monday that someone made more than 200 fraudulent transactions totaling more than $8,000 in charges on his credit card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.