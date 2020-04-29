DILLINER
Burglary, theft reported
State police said someone broke into a detached garage on Holbert Stretch Road and stole about $3,100 in tools belonging to a 48-year-old Dilliner man sometime between 7 a.m. April 10 and 3 p.m. Friday. The stolen items include a framing gun, roofing nailer, trim nailer, string trimmer, electric air compressor, lithium drill and chain saw.
DUNKARD TWP.
Domestic abuse
State police said a 28-year-old Greensboro man was involved in a physical altercation against a 62-year-old Leckrone woman on Larimer Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Teen involved in crash
A 17-year-old Perryopolis boy reported to state police he was driving west on Central School Road at about 7 p.m. April 18 when he saw another driver swerve to avoid hitting a woman and children walking a dog. The teen said the other driver went into his lane, and he swerved to avoid a collision, hitting an embankment and flipping his vehicle. He suffered suspected minor injuries. State police were assisted on the scene by Fayette and Rostraver EMS, Fayette City and Grindstone fire departments and VanDivner Towing.
PERRYOPOLIS
Suspected DUI
A 21-year-old Star Junction man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at Quaker Church Road and Independence Street at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. Police said they smelled marijuana and saw a smoking device, and he reportedly admitted to smoking before the traffic stop.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Domestic abuse
Michael Overly, 20, of Everson was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, a 21-year-old Scottdale woman, at a Painter Street home at about 1- p.m. April 14 and allegedly threatening his neighbor, a 50-year-old Everson man, by saying he would shoot him with a rifle from his upstairs window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.