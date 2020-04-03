FRANKLIN TWP.
Man seriously injured
Driver William R. Tolnai, 68, of Uniontown lost control of his General Motors Denali while traveling west on Laurel Hill Road near Seese Road at about 7:10 p.m. Friday when he left the road, hit a guide rail and overturned. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by Fayette EMS. State police said he was not properly using his seat belt. New Salem, Smock and Flatwoods fire departments assisted on the scene.
GEORGES TWP.
Accident with injuries
Driver Alayna J. Keith, 21, of Smithfield lost control of her Volkswagon Jetta and hit a shrub at 2170 Morgantown Road and went off the road at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police. She suffered apparent minor injuries and was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
GERMAN TWP.
Domestic violence
Johnathon L. Strosnider, 31, of Ronco was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Wendy Victor, threatening to kill her and holding her in her room at their 638 Flynn Avenue apartment at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Victor had signs of injuries, and Strosnider allegedly resisted arrest, according to court documents filed by German Township Police. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
License plate stolen
A 41-year-old Dilliner woman reported someone stole her license plate from Main Street March 28.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Counterfeit bill
State police are working to identify a suspect who used a movie prop $100 bill to buy tobacco products from Dollar General at about 2:30 p.m. March 7. Police said he was age 30 to 40 with red hair and a beard, and he was with a young girl.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
Patricia Wilson, 63, of Uniontown reported to state police at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday that someone hit the windshield of her vehicle with a rock.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Man cited
Adam C. Sedlock, 66, of Chalk Hill was cited with harassment for allegedly calling Vinny's Drive In eight times in 10 minutes at about 10:20 a.m. Monday saying the restaurant should not be open.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Road rage
A 25-year-old Uniontown man was arrested for an alleged road rage incident outside Walmart at about 7:50 p.m. March 15. The victim is listed as a 24-year-old Uniontown woman. The suspect was charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
$1,500 in tools stolen
State police said someone stole three Stihl 420 Chopsaw chainsaws valued at $500, two Stihl M311 chainsaws valued at $320 and three Hyundai 2000-watt generators valued at $700 from a construction site at New Geneva and Wingrove roads at about 8 a.m. Feb. 27. The items belong to Jason Leasure, 48, of Karns City and Swank Construction.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Feed bags damaged
Robert Grimm, 37, of Smithfield reported to state police at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 28 someone slashed open $5,000 of silage feed bags at 209 Gans Hill School Road.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 30-year-old Uniontown woman committed multiple retail thefts at Walmart between February and March.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Baby formula stolen
State police said a 31-year-old Uniontown woman stole two cans of Similac from Shop'n Save at about 7 p.m. March 18.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a man and woman from Dundalk, Maryland stole items from Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police were called to Lindsay Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a 54-year-old Uniontown man and a 21-year-old Uniontown man pushing and shoving each other.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Public drunkenness
A 55-year-old Uniontown man was reportedly drinking a Natural Ice beer from his pocket at Walmart at about 6:15 p.m. Friday and showing visible signs of intoxication, according to state police. He was escorted from the store and charged with public drunkenness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.