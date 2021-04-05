CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Man charged
Police reported Brian Gaborko, 48, of Connellsville was charged with harassment and criminal mischief for allegedly breaking a cellphone at 101 Layton Alley on March 21. The phone was valued at $60.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Animal cruelty
State police reported they are investigating a report of animal cruelty in which a pregnant Pitbull was found shot dead in the area of the North End Community Park in Connellsville. The dog was not registered or microchipped and police are searching for the former owner of the dog to further the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police.
CONNELLSVILLE
Endangering children
Donald Ritenour III, 35, and Brittany Tennant, 27, of Connellsville were charged with endangering the welfare of children after they allegedly left two small children unattended at 704 S. Pittsburgh St. Police said further investigation found the living situation to be unfit and unsafe for children to live in. Ritenour and Tennant await their preliminary hearing.
CONNELLSVILLE
Trespass
Wendy Maureen Robles was charged with criminal trespass, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after she allegedly broke into a home on the 200 Block of E. Crawford Ave. Police said Robles was intoxicated at the time of the incident. She awaits her preliminary hearing.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown said an unknown actor broke the glass garage door of Chase Obrien, 22, of 681 Grindstone Road on March 27. The door is valued at $200.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Crash
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash occurred on April 1 at Castile Run Road at its intersection with Main Street. One vehicle stuck the other from the back when the second driver was making a right turn at the intersection. No one was reported injured.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Police said a woman, 54, stole black tires from Walmart at 355 Walmart Drive on March 29. The tires are valued at $222.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Police said a Kayla Dawn Smith, 31, left the Walmart at 355 Walmart Drive with around $60 worth of merchandise in her back without paying on March 29. She has been charged with retail theft.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Strangulation
Darrell Martin, 41, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after police responded to a domestic at 24 Tuckegee Terrace on March 28, police reported. Martin is confined at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $7,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.
