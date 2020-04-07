CENTERVILLE
Motorcycle accident
Betsy A. Benner, 36, of Wyano lost control of her motorcycle on loose gravel while turning left onto Richeyville Road from National Pike at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday and suffered a suspected minor injury, according to state police. She was taken to Mon Valley Hospital by Brownsville EMS. State police were assisted on the scene by Richeville Volunteer Fire Department.
DUNKARD TWP.
Burglar flees on UTV
Waynesburg state police said troopers responded to a report of a burglary at a commercial facility on Bald Hill Church Road Thursday at 2 p.m. Witnesses said that the actor fled on a side-by-side UTV, crashing through a gate, according to police, who searched the area but could not find the person. Police listed BMS Natural Resources of Milton, West Virginia, as the victim.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault by prisoner
According to Waynesburg state police, Shane Black, 25, of Greensboro was in state police custody at Greene County Prison Saturday at 3:25 p.m., when he resisted trooper and prison staff efforts to place him in a cell. Police said Black bit Shad Hixenbaugh, 36, of Waynesburg, causing visible injury with purple and red markings. Black was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Police said Black had been transported to the prison after he was charged with retail theft, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
GEORGES TWP.
Identify theft
A man reported at about 4:45 p.m on Feb. 28 that his ex-wife had withdrawn money from his credit card account. An investigation for possible identity theft and forgery is underway, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.
GEORGES TWP.
Mailbox theft
Uniontown state police said an unnamed victim on Fan House Road reported theft from a mailbox March 18, and that the victim reported that a blue Hyundai Santa Fe pulled up to his mailbox that morning, took the mail and drove away.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Child welfare endangerment
Tara Varano, 38, of Lake Lynn was charged with endangering child welfare after state police said they were dispatched to Gans Road for a child welfare check and allegedly found an unclothed, mud-covered child walking on the side of the road. Police said the child was examined by Fayette EMS and cleared to return to the family and that an investigation by Children & Youth Services is being conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.