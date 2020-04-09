BEALSVILLE
Hit and run
State police said a hit and run was reported at about 6 p.m. Saturday on Maiden Street.
BROWNSVILLE
Burglary, assault
April Bowlen, 26, of Brownsville was arrested for allegedly breaking into 202 4th Avenue and assaulting Paige Smosny, 21, of Brownsville with the small knife of a pair of toenail clippers at about 2 p.m. March 29.
BULLSKIN TWP.
DUI
A 39-year-old Connellsville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a report of a driver unresponsive in the vehicle at about 1:20 p.m. March 26. He was taken to Highlands Hospital.
CENTERVILLE
Suicide attempt
State police responded to a welfare check Saturday morning for a reported suicide attempt. A 41-year-old Brownsville man was taken to Mon Valley Hospital, where he was expected to make a full recovery.
GEORGES TWP.
Mail stolen
State police said someone in a blue Hyundai Santa Fe stole mail from a mailbox at 120 Fan House Road at about 6 p.m. March 18.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Burglary, theft reported
State police said someone broke into an unlocked garage on Creek Road sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Tuesday, and stole two trail cams, one valued at $500 and the other at $350, and five gallons of gas, all belonging to a 60-year-old Waynesburg man,
MENALLEN TWP.
$15,000 theft
Robert M. Tippet, 41, of McClellandtown was arrested for allegedly breaking into Nelson Wire and Steel March 4 and stealing about $15,000 of copper wire and other metals.
NORTH BETHLEHEM TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Jay L. McVicker Jr., 30, of Fredricktown lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado driving east on National Pike near Auction Road and hit driver Elliott R. Adamovich, 38, of Uniontown on the driver's side at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Adamovich, who was driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, was injured. McVicker was driving with passengers Shyla M. Henry, 28, of Fredricktown and two boys, ages 5 and 3. Adamovich was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Ambulance and Chair Service. No other injuries were reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A 24-year-old Uniontown woman was identified as a suspect who allegedly stole about $450 worth of clothing from Walmart at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Child endangerment
Tara Varano, 38, of Lake Lynn was charged with endangering the welfare of children after state police found a 3-year-old girl unclothed and covered in mud walking alongside Gans Road at about 4 p.m. March 21. The girl was checked out by Fayette EMS and returned to the family. An investigation with Fayette County Children & Youth Services is being conducted.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A 22-year-old Uniontown woman was arrested for an alleged retail theft at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Retail theft, assault
State police said a 24-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman, all from Brownsville, stole a $25 bed sheet and pillow case set from Walmart and tried to return them at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. When they were confronted by loss prevention, the man allegedly assaulted Chad Shonts, 45, of Brownsville and the 60-year-old woman created a "substantial disturbance," according to state police. The three were taken into custody and released.
