BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown reported that a woman took a debit card that belonged to Phillip Hughes, 43, of Connellsville and spent his $1,400 stimulus check on April 30.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown said Travis Spohn, 35, of Connellsville reported $125 was stolen from him at 2601 Memorial Blvd. on April 30.
CONNELLSVILLE
Terroristic threat
Connellsville police reported Cody P. Davis, 21, of Connellsville, and Anna Marie Johnston, 19, of Dunbar are charged with terroristic threats and related charges after the threatened to blow up Zia Maria’s bakery in Connellsville through Facebook messenger on April 21.
CONNELLSVILLE
Burglary
Randolph T. Bartley II, 29, of Connellsville is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property after he was found taking items from inside 353 N. Pittsburgh St. on April 22, Connellsville police said.
CONNELLSVILLE
Woman charged
Kaylee Lashae Lose, 25, of Connellsville is charged with theft and receiving stolen property after it was found that she had stolen money and merchandise on April 26 from the Honey Bear where she was employed, Connellsville police reported.
DUNBAR TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported that the left rear window of a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited, owned by Dennis Dolan, 53, of South Connellsville, was shot out with a BB gun at 1720 W. Crawford Ave. on April 17.
EVERSON
Fire reported
State police a fire at 307 Graff St. on May 1 was intentionally set and named Dana Earnesty, 43, of Rostraver Township the victim. No one was injured, police said, and the fire caused $60,000 in damage.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Crash reported
State police reported a crash on Pittsburgh Road on May 1. Hayden Staranko, 29, of Charleroi was driving his vehicle north bound when he failed to see the vehicle in front of him slow down to make a turn. Staranko’s vehicle struck the second vehicle, driven by Sterling Queen, 54, of Kingwood, West Virginia. Linda Queen, 51, of Kingwood and a 6-year-old girl were passengers in the second vehicle. Police reported the adults involved in the crash were transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
HENRY CLAW TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown reported four doors were stolen off a 2006 Dodge Durango between April 19 and April 24 at 380 Fearer Road from Ricky Jones, 64, of Westminster, Maryland. The doors are valued at $800. Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact state police at 724-439-7111.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Blackmail
State police in Belle Vernon reported Scott Seich, 45, of Perryopolis was blackmailed to pay $1,500 to an unknown suspect on April 9.
LUZERNE TWP.
Crash reported
State police reported a one vehicle crash in the area of East Riverside Road and Zubaks Road on April 22. Timothy Danko, the driver of the vehicle, walked away from the crash, and EMS attempted to stop him several times, police said. State police reported when they arrived, he resisted arrest and was stunned with a Taser to gain compliance. They arrested him for DUI, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. Police said Danko was on federal probation for transportation of stolen weapons.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown reported an unknown suspect stole a black leather purse from Margaret Whoolery, 83, of Uniontown while she was at the Dollar Tree at 609 Pittsburgh St. on April 14. Whoolery told police she had her purse in the buggy and she walked a short distance to get something off a shelf and when she returned, the purse was gone. The purse included her phone, social security card, driver’s license and $100.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported three catalytic converters were stolen from three dealer vehicles belonging to Tri-Star Uniontown Chevrolet on Pittsburgh Road between April 24 and April 25.
PERRY TWP.
Charges filed
State police reported Earl Michey, 36, and Elizabeth Haschets, 25, both of Belle Vernon, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after drugs were allegedly found at 130 51 Manor Trailer Park Road on April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.