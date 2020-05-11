FAYETTE CITY
Food bank door damaged
The front door of the food bank at 230 Main Street was shattered, causing about $500 in damage, according to state police. Vann Walchock, 66, of Fayette City reported the damage at about 11:12 a.m. May 1.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault reported
State police said a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Perryopolis, were in a fight at 303 Lake Front Drive at about 9:50 p.m. March 12. The 22-year-old man went to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
VANDERBILT
Man charged
State police arrested Adam Timms, 22, of Vanderbilt after on a probation violation warrant after he was spotted in the 700 block of Main Street at about 10:40 a.m. April 28. He was arrested and allegedly found with drug paraphernalia.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Silver stolen
Matthew Coy, 47, of Belle Vernon reported to state police at about 6 p.m. April 19 that someone stole 55 ounces of silver from his 220 Charles Street residence.
