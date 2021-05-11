BROWNSVILLE
Criminal mischief
State police reported three girls broke a window to an old church at 213 6th Ave. on April 24. The damage was estimated at a cost of $150.
CENTER TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash on Roy East Furman Highway on May 5. William Barnhart, 28, of Mount Morris was traveling west on the road when he lost control of his vehicle, hit a tree and the vehicle overturned, police said. Barnhart was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment.
CUMBERLAND TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg said James Roupe, 30, of Bobtown crashed into a vehicle traveling driven by Cheyenne Davis, 25, of Mather May 4 on Carmichaels Road. Police said both drivers were injuries and Roupe was cited for driving violations.
CUMBERLAND TWP.
Hindering apprehension
Kelly Gene Welsh, 46, and Haley D. Simpkins, 24, both of Crucible were charged with hindering the apprehension. Court paperwork alleged neither told Greene County sheriff's deputies that Keith Dille was at their home when they came there for him on several occasions. Authorities said Dille had an active arrest warrant. Police found and apprehended him at the house on April 23.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported someone spray-painted two basement windows of a house at 226 Whyle Ave. owned by Kimberly Tucker, 59 on May 4. The glass windows are valued at $100.
PERRY TWP.
Men charged
Tyrone Jetter, 51, of Pittsburgh, and Darnell Green, 40, of North Versailles, were charged for possession of drugs by state police following an April 24 crash on Pittsburgh Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.