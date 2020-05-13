BULLSKIN TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a female stole about $5 in merchandise from Honey Bear at about 11 p.m. April 21 and left in a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt that was waiting outside with a female driver.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Theft reported
Danielle Swingle, 28, of Connellsville reported someone accessed her Apple ID and accrued $200 in charges.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Child abuse alleged
State police are investigating a report of alleged child abuse made through Childline, a mandated reporting line, involving a 13-year-old girl between Jan. 1 and May 6.
DUNBAR TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 25-year-old Dunbar man harassed a 24-year-old Dunbar woman by calling her 17 times in an hour and calling her derogatory names and pounding on her parent's door at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
DUNBAR TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 49-year-old Connellsville woman stole about $78 in merchandise from Walmart at about 6 p.m. Friday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police in Waynesburg charged Richard Tawney, 24, of St. Mary's, West Virginia with simple assault for allegedly hitting Elizabeth Tawney, 27, of New Freeport Road at about noon Saturday at 350 Bonar Avenue.
GEORGES TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 64-year-old Smithfield woman and a 41-year-old Fairchance woman were involved in an altercation at 108 Highhouse Street at about 6 p.m. May 4. Police said both women would be charged with harassment.
GEORGES TWP.
Tires slashed
Frank Philpott, 77, of Smithfield reported his four tires were slashed at 768 Weaver Mill Road between 8 p.m. April 27 and 7 a.m. April 28, causing $800 in damages.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Accident with injuries
State police said driver Scott M. Robertson, 61, of Boynton was turning left across National Pike into a business parking lot near Pike School Road when he hit driver Stephen L. Carter, 34, of Uniontown. Carter was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS for suspected minor injuries. Police said there was light rain and dense fog at the time of the crash at about 11 a.m. May 6.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Theft reported
State police said about $500 in vehicle parts belonging to Rodney Anderson, 54, of Markleysburg and Bobbie Harbaugh, 33, of Confluence were stolen from 456 Braddock Road between about 12:30 and 1 p.m. April 13.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Window damaged
A 20-year-old Washington man reportedly threw a rock through a window at a house on Chalfant Road, Fayette County, owned by a 61-year-old Jefferson Township woman at about 11 p.m. April 24.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Deer hit
Driver Jeanna L. Fowler, 45, of Point Marion hit a deer on Smithfield-New Geneva Road at about 8:30 p.m. April 28, causing her vehicle to go over an embankment and overturn, according to state police. No injuries were reported. Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Burglary reported
State police are investigating a burglary reported at Vaccuum Ceramics Inc. in which someone reportedly broke several windows at the 14 Gist Lane business between 4 p.m. April 24 and 9:35 a.m. April 25.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Domestic assault
Christopher J. Kelley, 48, and Angela Krepps, 38, both of Lemont Furnace were both charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting each other at 168 Turkeyfoot Road at about 3:45 a.m. April 13.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Juveniles cited
A 17-year-old North Union Township boy and a 16-year-old McClellandtown girl were allegedly involved in an argument that turned physical at 701 Veterans Drive at about 5 p.m. May 3.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Employee accused of theft
State police said an Exxon employee stole $300 cash from the 1156 Pittsburgh Road store at about 12:20 p.m. April 23. A suspect has been identified, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Jennifer Williams, 38, of North Union Township reported someone stole $240 from 134 Brushwood Road sometime between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. April 23.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said someone used a credit card to make a fraudulent $87.42 purchase from Famous Supply Corporate at about 5:30 p.m. April 9.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
John Lewis Lavery Jr., 38, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old White Oak woman and damaged her phone on Naples Drive at about 9 a.m. April 11.
REDSTONE TWP.
Drug possession
A 22-year-old Daisytown man was arrested for DUI and drug possession following a traffic stop at Allison Road and Second Street at about 5:45 p.m. May 4.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
DUI
State police arrested a 51-year-old Belle Vernon man on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at Piersol Road and Gemstone Lane at about 12:12 a.m. Sunday.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Sexual abuse alleged
State police are investigating a report alleging sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in June. The report was made through Childline, a mandated reporting line.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Drug paraphernalia found
State police are investigating hypodermic needles found in the common area of a rental property on Gun Club Road at about 6:50 a.m. April 27.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 43-year-old Dunbar woman stole scrubs, underwear, ham and cheese from Walmart. She was found with the items in a traffic stop.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Domestic abuse
Shane Guth, 46, of Hopwood was charged with simple assault for allegedly punching his girlfriend, Tammy Landis, 45, of Hopwood during an argument at 310 Washington Street at about 1 p.m. May 4.
WHARTON TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Dylan J. Jubic, 29, of West Newton was turning left from Sunoco on National Pike when he crossed into the path of driver Edward C. Villarreal, 48, of Markleysburg at about 7 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.
