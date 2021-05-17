DUNKARD TWP.
Woman charged
State police in Waynesburg charged Courtney Shaffer, 26, of Masontown with DUI following a crash on Bobtown Road around 10:30 a.m. May 6.
GILMORE TWP.
Burglary
State police in Waynesburg reported someone stole household items and a tractor from a house at 1585 Jollytown Road between Feb. 23 and May 12. State police listed Barbara Komacko, 73, of Grindstone as a victim.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported that a $20,000 Rolex watch was stolen from a 49-year-old Connellsville man on March 27 at a Baldridge Avenue home. Police did not identify the alleged victim.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Uniontown reported three teenage girls, age 16, of South Union Township, age 19, of Uledi and age 19, of Uniontown, fought with each other inside of Walmart at 355 Walmart Drive on May 4. Police said were arrested and charged for disorderly conduct.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police said Rebecca Mancuso, 36, of Uniontown reported three unemployment checks issued in April were deposited into an unknown account. The checks totaled $1,788.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail Theft
State police in Uniontown reported a man and woman stole four pairs of Ariat jeans from Boot Barn at 40 Matthew Dr. in Uniontown on May 5. The jeans are valued at $400.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a bottle of tequila was stolen from the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on Walnut Hill Road on May 1.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
An electric dog fence was stolen from Walmart on April 30, state police reported.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Items damaged
Elizabeth Malik, 69, of Scottdale reported a bullet hit the living room window of her home on Kingview Road on April 30, hitting a cabinet, state police at Belle Vernon said.
