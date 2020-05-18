FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault investigated
State police in Waynesburg said they are investigating an assault complaint made by a 33-year-old Clarksville woman. The woman told police that her husband assaulted her last week and said she later went to a hospital for her injuries.
GEORGES TWP.
Burglary reported
A 65-year-old Smithfield man reported someone broke into his home on Highland Avenue in March and stole a gold watch and other assorted jewelry.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
DUI arrest
A 22-year-old Brownsville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on I-70 west at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft investigated
State police said a 27-year-old Marie Alley man was the victim of 47 fraudulent charges totaling $1,445 on his debit card, using information stored on his smartphone.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Man arrested
State police said Russell Elliott, 47, of Scottdale was charged with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly hit Angie Gallo, 31, of Scottdale at a Gregg Street home on May 8.
