BROWNSVILLE
DUI, drug possession
A 48-year-old Canonsburg man was reportedly found to be driving under the influence when he was stopped by state police at Pearl and Clover streets at about 7:45 p.m. May 9. Police said he was driving with a DUI-suspended license, and this was his sixth offense. The passenger, a 40-year-old Scenery Hill man, reportedly gave police a false name and had a warrant. He was found with drugs and taken to Washington County jail, police said.
BROWNSVILLE
Harassment alleged
A 20-year-old Brownsville man reported to state police that a 36-year-old Brownsville man hit him in the face multiple times in the area of Water Street at about 6:30 p.m. May 10. The suspect was found with marijuana, police said.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Woman charged
A 20-year-old Connellsville woman was found with drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Englishman Hill and Pleasant Valley roads at about 12:40 a.m. Friday, state police said. The woman was a passenger in the vehicle.
CONNELLSVILLE
Click it or ticket
Connellsville Police Department will participate in a statewide seatbelt enforcement initiative through June 7 by roving patrols and enforcement zones.
DAWSON
PFA violation
State police said a 27-year-old Hopwood man violated a protection-from-abuse order against a 26-year-old Dawson woman at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
FAYETTE CITY
Harassment alleged
State police said a 53-year-old Fayette City woman punched a 44-year-old Fayette City woman after seeing her speaking with her husband at 137 Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police were called to Washington Health System Greene at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a 33-year-old Clarksville woman reported her husband, a 36-year-old Waynesburg man, had assaulted and injured her on a previous date on Bonar Avenue. She said she went to the hospital for an evaluation when she was able. Police said her injuries were consistent with her report. Police were unable to immediately locate the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police were called to Wade Street at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic argument between a 39-year-old Waynesburg woman and a 49-year-old Waynesburg man in which they allegedly threw drinks at each other.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Retail theft
State police in Waynesburg said someone stole several food items from Sheetz at about 8 a.m. May 2.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police in Waynesburg said a 21-year-old Rices Landing man was charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting his 19-year-old girlfriend at their East High Street apartment at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
LUZERNE TWP.
Woman assaulted
Calvin Patterson, 34, of Hiller was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats for allegedly hitting Amanda Vernon, 34, of Hiller multiple times at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday. He reportedly fled the scene, and state police issued an arrest warrant.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
Sarah Georgiana, 24, of Uniontown was cited with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property belonging to a 47-year-old Uniontown woman on Brown Boulevard at about 10:30 a.m. May 11.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Minor accident
State police said a driver hit a vehicle on Rostraver Road near Gaudio Drive at about 8 p.m. Friday when the second vehicle pulled onto the shoulder and the first vehicle attempted to pass it.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Disorderly conduct
Haley Aldrich, 28, of Monessen was charged with disorderly conduct after state police were called to 560 Circle Drive at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Harassment citation
Austin J. McCurley, 33, of Vanderbilt was cited with harassment for allegedly pushing John P. Charogoff, 44, of Grindstone at Walmart at about 1:30 p.m. May 13.
WHARTON TWP.
Criminal trespass
Walter C. Sapp, 42, of Smithfield and Mark A. Carper, 52, of McClellandtown were cited with criminal trespass for allegedly trespassing on property belonging to Chrystal L. Balsley, 44, of Farmington at 3166 National Pike at about 12:40 p.m. May 11.
