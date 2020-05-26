DUNKARD TWP.
Man charged
William R. Burghy, 35, of Dilliner was charged with flight to avoid apprehension after he allegedly tried to flee state police on foot when they responded to 287 Holbert Stretch Road to serve an arrest warrant on him at about 10:30 p.m. May 17.
DUNKARD TWP.
Motorcycle accident
State police said Billy L. Hitt Jr., 52, of Mount Morris suffered a suspected minor injury when he lost control of his motorcycle on a left curve and loose gravel on Bald Hill Church Road at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by EMS Southwest.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Building damaged
State police in Waynesburg said someone caused significant structural damage to Community Bank on Miller Lane when a driver hit the drive-thru awning and fled the scene at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Table and chairs stolen
A 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both of Waynesburg, reportedly stole a 21-year-old woman's table and chairs that were delivered to her house at Mountainview Gardens sometime between April 30 and 5 p.m. May 1.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Hit and run
A person driving a red vehicle hit a Mitsubishi Outlander outside the 300 buildings of Mountainview Gardens at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, causing minor damage, state police said.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 69-year-old Dilliner woman slapped a 64-year-old Dilliner man on Maple Street during a disagreement at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
PERRY TWP.
Woman cited
Jennifer J. Francis, 47, of Mount Morris was cited with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after she was reportedly walking along the road and on properties near 381 Mount Morris Road at about 4:30 p.m. May 18.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Marijuana possession
State police conducted a traffic stop on a 22-year-old Dunbar woman at State Route 51 and Ridge Road at about 1 a.m. April 28 and conducted a search after smelling marijuana. A "substantial amount" of drugs were seized, police said, and the woman was arrested.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
DUI crash
Driver Houston A. Horvat, 26, of Smithton was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into a tree on Mount Pleasant Road near Renaissance Lane at about 3 a.m. May 9. He reported no injuries, police said.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Domestic abuse
State police said a 47-year-old Scottdale man punched a 31-year-old Scottdale woman in the face at 141 Gregg Street at about 11:30 p.m. May 8.
