DUNBAR TWP.
Crash, marijuana possession
Neal Sulaamar, 35, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed near 2720 West Crawford Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. April 20. State police reported smelling marijuana from the passenger side of the vehicle.
DUNBAR TWP.
Bicycle stolen
Brooke Allen, 35, of Connellsville reported someone stole her black and teal men's Huffy bike from outside her 2030 Lexington drive home May 11.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft from vehicle
State police said that someone stole $50 from a 2012 Volkswagon Passat belonging to a 27-year-old Connellsville woman overnight May 5 to 6.
FAIRCHANCE
Fraud reported
Jaymi Brooks, 32, of Fairchance reported to state police that someone using the pseudonym Cristopher Rodriguez stole $550 through a transaction at 7 Pittsburgh Street at about 2:45 p.m. April 21.
JACKSON TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both of Holbrook, harassed each other by physical contact on Golden Oaks Road at about 5 p.m. May 8.
LUZERNE TWP.
ATV crash
An all-terrain vehicle overturned on a hillside at the slate dump at 175 Isabella Road at about 6 p.m. May 16, causing minor injuries to two people.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Wanted man
State police issued an arrest warrant for Lance P. Smith, 46, of Confluence, who allegedly stole a vehicle from Enterprise Rent a Car April 20.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Fraudulent purchase
Brandon Smith, 37, of Uniontown reported to state police April 28 someone used his credit card to make about $60 in purchases.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 28-year-old Masontown man and a 27-year-old Crucible woman stole about $70 in merchandise from Walmart at about 4:20 p.m. May 15.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Marijuana possession
A 19-year-old Morgantown, West Virginia man was found with a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop with state police at Hopwood Fairchance Road and Sutton Avenue Extension at about 9 p.m. May 4.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Disorderly conduct
A 37-year-old Smithfield man was cited with disorderly conduct after state police were called to a disturbance at Walmart at about 2:50 p.m. May 16.
UNIONTOWN
Drug bust
A 25-year-old Jeannette woman was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Connellsville and Austin streets at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. State police said they found $1,000 ecstasy pills, 120 grams of marijuana and $2,441 in cash.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
PFA violation
A 47-year-old Scottdale man was arrested May 20 for allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order against a 31-year-old Washington woman May 19.
