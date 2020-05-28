LUZERNE TWP.
Man charged
State police said a 34-year-old man led them on a brief foot chase when they served a warrant on him at Chestnut Street and Fayette Avenue at about 10:40 a.m. May 21. Police said a 34-year-old Hiller woman would be charged for helping him by giving him a vehicle.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Gun stolen
Christopher Marolt, 26, of Smithfield reported someone stole his black .380-caliber semiautomatic Ruger pistol from 263 Fairview Hill Road while he was at work May 13.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Man cited
State police cited Louis E. Zebley, 55, of Lemont Furnace with harassment for allegedly punching Tina M. Morrison in the head at about 5:30 p.m. May 22 at Sarahs Lane and Seamans Road.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Theresa A. Bradley, 53, of Uniontown failed to yield when she was turning left at the intersection of McClellandtown Road and Work Parkway. Driver Anthony R. Harmon, 47, of Uniontown, who was driving straight, hit her vehicle head on at about 4:45 p.m. May 21.
