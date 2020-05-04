BULLSKIN TWP.
Cause of fire undetermined
State police were unable to immediately determine the cause of a fire at 814 Breakneck Road at about 6:15 p.m. April 14 involving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring. The vehicle, belonging to Henry Ohler, 61, of Connellsville was a total loss.
GERMAN TWP.
Resisting arrest
Chelsea Wilson, 18, of McClellandtown was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after she allegedly hit a state trooper responding to a domestic violence call at 1633 McClellandtown Road at about 12:45 a.m. April 13.
FAIRCHANCE
Arson reported
A small fire at Fayette County Community Action Agency property under construction at 118 Fair Street was determined to be incendiary in nature, according to a state police fire marshal. The fire caused minimal damage. It was reported at 9 a.m. April 23.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Barn fire
A state police fire marshal was unable to immediately determine the cause of a fire at 526 Fayette City Road at about 1:15 a.m. April 22. State police said the barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the wind caused the fire to ignite two other outbuildings and caused the roof to collapse. The buildings, belonging to George Cowan, 79, of Perryopolis, were a total loss. The fire caused $85,000 in damages, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
State police said a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were involved in a domestic violence incident at Coolspring and Cavanaugh streets at about 5 p.m. March 24. A car was also vandalized.
SMITHFIELD
Harassment alleged
State police said a 45-year-old Great Cacapon, West Virginia woman and a 28-year-old Morgantown, West Virginia woman were involved in a physical altercation at 166 Seghi Road at about 1:40 p.m. April 25.
SMITHFIELD TWP.
Guns missing
State police responded to a Cornish Road residence for a report of missing firearms at about 2:30 p.m.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Maggie V. Lewellen, 18, of Greensboro swerved to miss a deer on Stewart Street near Stewartstown Road at about 4:30 a.m. April 25 and hit a pole, causing disabling damage. Lewellen and her passenger, Seth E. Raub, 21, of Point Marion were both taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by EMS Southwest with suspected minor injuries.
UNIONTOWN
Marijuana possession
State police said Clinton A. Barone, 24, of Dunbar was found with a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop at East Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. March 28.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Travis W. Wingrove, 32, of Dunbar lost control of his vehicle on State Route 819 just before 5 a.m. April 23 and hit a utility pole, cable box and fire hydrant, causing the vehicle to be disabled. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered head injuries, which appeared to be minor. He was taken to Forbes Hospital by Mutual Aid EMS.
WHARTON TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said someone damaged the front passenger seat of a vehicle at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, causing about $500 in damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.