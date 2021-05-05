DUNBAR TWP.
Theft reported
A 20 gauge Savage Shotgun, owned by Richard Moscalink, 57, of Uniontown was reported missing from a home at 3212 2nd St. on April 19, state police said.
DUNBAR TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Uniontown reported a crash on Church Hill Road on April 15. Driver Justin Trump, 38, struck a guide rail, police said. Neither Trump nor passenger Taylor Leapline, 25, was injured.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Waynesburg reported someone stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle owned by Corner Cupboard Food Bank at 881 Rolling Meadows Road between April 21 and April 29.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash on Interstate 79 on April 30. Terrell Griffin, 29, of Forestville was traveling south when he hit a guiderail on the west shoulder before his vehicle overturned. He and his passenger, Devon Wood, 27, of South Boston, were not injured in the crash, police said.
GEORGES TWP.
Fire started
State police reported a hunting shed owned by Matthew Pavlovich, 43, of Connellsville was intentionally burned in the area of 394 Bucklick Road on March 20 and four of his trail cameras were stolen. Police listed the value as $2,700.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft
A utility trailer was stolen from 10 E. Elm St. on March 29 from David Barnhart, 48, of Fairchance, state police reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Firearm theft
A firearm was reported stolen from a Uniontown man, 24, from a home on Township Drive on April 4. The family reported no signs of entry into the residence but were unable to locate a Glock 23. State police did not identify the victim.
GREENSBORO
Man charged
State police in Waynesburg reported Nicholas Gump, 43, of Greensboro was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly caused a disturbance outside of his home on Minor Street on April 23.
JEFFERSON TWP.
DUI
Brian Bandish, 43, of Perryopolis, was arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 24, state police reported.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Fire reported
State police reported a structure fire at 125 Mount Vernon Road on March 4 caused by an electrical malfunction. No injuries were reported, but four people were displaced as a result of the fire. The estimated loss is $20,000. Police listed Matthew Stark, 50, of Grindstone as a victim.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Waynesburg said an unnamed Clarksville man, 36, tried to buy a PlayStation 5 online and was scammed out of $599.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a crash on Goslin Road on April 27. Vehicles driven by Tylor Fulks, 29, of Jefferson and Jordan Reese, 21, of Coal Center collided, police said, noting no one was injured in the crash.
LUZERNE TWP.
Crash reported
State police reported Timothy Danko, 53, crashed his vehicle on Zubaks Road on April 22. No one was injured in the accident, but police said Danko was charged with DUI.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported Darren Krause, 23, was traveling north on Route 88 on April 24 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving. It crossed the southbound lane and stuck a guiderail, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft from vehicle
Someone stole multiple items from a vehicle owned by Christopher Resources in Uniontown at West Main Street between April 3 and April 5, state police reported. The estimated value of the items is $675.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police reported a man stole various items from Nickmans Drug at 3 Nickman Plaza in Lemont Furnace on April 19.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police reported someone threw eggs at a camper owned by Paul Priester, 79, of Hopwood at 195 Bennington Road on April 20.
PERRY TWP.
Shots fired
State police in Belle Vernon responded to shots fired at the Cloverleaf Bar on March 14. No one was injured during the incident.
PERRY TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Waynesburg reported they are investigating a romance scam conducted via Google Hangouts. The victim, a Mount Morris woman, 70, entered a relationship with an unknown suspect online and they requested money from her repeatedly, never paying her back.
PERRY TWP.
Crash reported
Jason Mitchell, 18, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with DUI following an April 24 crash on Interstate 79, according to state police in Waynesburg. Police said Mitchell hit a guiderail and his vehicle overturned in the crash.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Criminal Mischief
State police reported someone smashed the driver’s side window of a truck belonging to Michael Yatsko, 69, of South Connellsville on April 17.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Damage reported
State police in Uniontown reported someone hit a mail box with a vehicle at 122 Cinder Road on April 19 and fled the scene.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
A black dump trailer with a logo on the side in green writing was stolen on April 12 on Morgantown Road. State police did not identify its owner.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported that between March 12 and March 14, someone cut three air supply lines under the trailer of a truck tractor owned by Wheeling Transport that was parked at 40 Matthew Drive. The air lines are valued at $800.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police in Uniontown reported Clayton Anderson, 24, of Markleysburg was charged with retail theft for stealing items from Walmart on April 20. The amount stolen is valued at $70.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Uniontown reported a single vehicle crash on Hopwood-Fairchance Road on April 18. The driver, Jonathan Bowers, 38, of Uniontown, lost control of the vehicle, drove off the side of the road and hit a large rock, police said. Bowers then allegedly fled the scene on foot and passengers Courtney Beckett, 27, and Erica Shinsky, 28, both of Uniontown, remained on scene. Police said no one was injured, and Bowers was cited for with careless driving and failure to give information and render aid.
WHARTON TWP.
Fire reported
State police could not determine the cause of a fire at 360 Braddock Road on Feb. 16 that displaced four people. Police said the total value lost is $50,000, and reported no injuries. They listed the owners of the structure as Lisa Frazier, 53, and Betty Detrick, 49, both of Markleysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.