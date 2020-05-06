BULLSKIN TWP.
Altercation over car payment
State police responded to an altercation in which a 23-year-old Normalville man allegedly broke a headlight on a car belonging to a 36-year-old Acme woman, and they allegedly threatened to fight each other over a $400 car payment at a Kreinbrook Hill Road residence at about 2 p.m. Friday.
BROWNSVILLE
Woman charged
Tesia Smigovsky, 25, of Lemont Furnace was arrested following a traffic stop at High Street and Mitchell Hollow at about 8:40 a.m. March 29 in which she reportedly admitted drugs were in the car. She also had multiple warrants, police said.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Marijuana possession
A 33-year-old Uniontown woman was reportedly found with marijuana during a traffic stop at Franklin Elementary School at about 5:30 p.m. April 27.
FRANKLIN TWP.
DUI
State police charged a 25-year-old Norfolk man on suspicion of DUI following several traffic violations in the 1000 block of Flatwoods Road Saturday just before midnight.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Missing person
Logan Miller, 33, of Waynesburg was reported missing Thursday to state police, after his father said he had not seen his son in a week after he left his Elm Drive home. Miller is white, 5-feet 11-inches tall with brown eyes.
GEORGES TWP.
Puppy stolen
A German shepherd puppy belonging to Justis Lucas, 25, was reported stolen from 502 2nd Street at about 5 p.m. April 9.
PERRY TWP.
Wheels stolen
A 23-year-old Morgantown, West Virginia man was found to be in possession of stolen aluminum vehicle wheels belonging to a 60-year-old Morgantown man at a Mount Morris Road address at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Drug paraphernalia
State police said a 34-year-old Connellsville man was found with drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Pricedale Road and Rostraver Square at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
SALTLICK TWP.
Hit and run
State police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was crashed into a ditch along White Road near Wash Run Road at about 2:45 a.m. Friday, and the driver fled the scene. Normalville and Saltlick Township fire departments assisted at the scene.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Drug charges
State police said they found drugs during a traffic stop at Dukman's Beer Distributor at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, reportedly belonging to a 23-year-old Crucible woman.
