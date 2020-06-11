BULLSKIN TWP.
Accident involving state police vehicle
Jay A. Sandt, 31, of Lemont Furnace was driving a state police vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road near Longanecker Road when he hit a deer that jumped into the road at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to state police. He was not injured.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Work truck taken
William Piccolomini reported to state police at about 11 p.m. May 25 that one of his work trucks was stolen from 1790 Pittsburgh Road. The truck was found across the street from Fayette Waste the next day. Police are continuing their investigation.
FRANKLIN TWP.
DUI
A 64-year-old Waynesburg man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at Washington and McNay Hill roads in Greene County at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Drug arrest
A 39-year-old Fairview, West Virginia man was reportedly found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at 111 East Roy Furman Highway at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Out of state warrant
State police said Sean McDaniel, 38, of Charleston, West Virginia, who was jailed in Greene County on a pending charge of receiving stolen property, was wanted for allegedly absconding parole in West Virginia.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 23-year-ol Holbrook man is accused of stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Waynesburg over the course of a month, including drinks and fishing equipment.
LUZERNE TWP.
Assault reported
State police said a 52-year-old Isabella man hit a 62-year-old Hibbs man with his own vehicle door on 1st Street between 8 and 9 p.m. May 23. The alleged victim was the boyfriend of the suspect's ex-wife.
LUZERNE TWP.
Gun stolen
Daniel McKinzie, 43, of Merritstown reported someone stole a gun from his Trailer Court Road home sometime between 8 a.m. May 26 and 9 p.m. May 29.
LUZERNE TWP.
Medical marijuana stolen
Troy Bradey, 31, of Republic reported to state police someone stole 22 grams of medical marijuana from him while he was sleeping at his Trailer Court Road home May 31.
MENALLEN TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said an 18-year-old Uniontown woman damaged an air mattress and television belonging to Andre Ash, 20, of Uniontown at 317 Village of Searights at about midnight Friday.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Lost firearm
Christopher Marolt, 26, of Smithfield reported to state police he lost a black .380-caliber LCP Ruger pistol. It was reported at 7:30 p.m. May 13.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Assault reported
State police said Ronald Garner, 46, and Deanna Doytek, 36, both of Uniontown assaulted each other during an argument at 1016 West Penn Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. June 3. Both were charged with simple assault.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Cash stolen
Theresa Intorre, 52, of Uniontown reported someone stole $400 from her purse while it was in her vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. May 2.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Teen fired gun
State police said a 17-year-old Uniontown boy fired a gun at Monroe and West Kerr streets at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. No damage or injuries were reported. Police said the teen admitted to shooting the gun and would be charged through juvenile probation.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Assault reported
Robert Zooner, 57, of Lemont Furnace reported he was assaulted 56 West Penn Street at about 10 p.m. May 31. Zooner told police two males came up behind him and hit him in the head with a glass beer bottle. Both males were white and appeared to be in their mid-20s. One was wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a hat. The other was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. Zooner was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS for treatment. Police are asking anyone with information to call 724-439-7111.
PERRYOPOLIS
Disorderly conduct
Harlee C. Frioni, 21, of Perryopolis was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident on Barneys Road at about 10:15 p.m. May 25. Police said a 25-year-old Perryopolis man would also be cited for reported physical contact with the woman.
POINT MARION
Wallet stolen
Howard Loring, 72, of Point Marion reported someone stole a wallet from his vehicle at 421 Railroad Street May 13 and tried to use his debit card at several locations.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Hit and run
The driver of a red Toyota four-door sedan hit a Honda Ridgeline owned by Cody Shore, 30, of Fairchance while it was parked at Walmart at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, causing minor damage. Police said the Toyota driver got out, observed the damage and left.
VANDERBILT
Crash reported
State police said drivers Catherine A. Lint, 43, of Connellsville and William J. Partridge, 21, of Connellsville crashed on Vanderbilt Road near Greenfield Road at about 8:30 p.m. June 4. Lint was driving with two Dickerson Run boys, ages 1 and 4. Both drivers were taken to Highlands Hospital by Fayette EMS with possible minor injuries. The children were not injured. DL&V Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.
