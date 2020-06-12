CLARKSVILLE
Scam reported
Ida Haftmann, 86, of Clarksville reported to state police at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday she was scammed out of $500. She said someone called her, saying her granddaughter was in jail and needed money. The caller told her to buy a MoneyPak gift card and provide the number to the caller. Afterward, Haftmann learned her granddaughter was not in jail.
DUNKARD TWP.
Window broken
Scott Rimmel, 47, of Dilliner reported to state police at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday that one of his trailer windows was broken at 274 Holbert Stretch Road, causing about $50 in damage.
