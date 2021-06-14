ALEPPO TWP
Burglary
Shane Knight, 28, and Jacob Honaker, 27, both of Cameron, West Virginia, were charged for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on Aleppo Road on May 24, stealing catalytic converters, hand tools and automotive parts, state police in Waynesburg reported.
BROWNSVILLE
Receiving stolen property
State police in Belle Vernon reported Khalif Robinson, 20, of Brownsville, was found with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in his vehicle at Greenside Avenue and Angle Street on May 23. Charges were filed, and he is out on bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
CONNELLSVILLE
Disorderly conduct
Harry Ramage, 33, of Connellsville and Mason Fronius, 25, of Syracuse, New York, were both cited for disorderly conduct after they got into a fight on the 200 Block of East Apple Street on June 8, Connellsville police said.
CONNELLSVILLE
Public drunkenness
Nancy Widener, 34, of Connellsville was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after she was allegedly found outside of 229 S. Prospect St. beating the door with a hammer on June 5, Connellsville police said. Police said she was found to be under the influence of meth.
CONNELLSVILLE
Assault
Donavan Miller, 24, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted a relative inside their home on June 2, Connellsville police said. He is out on an unsecured bond of $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft
The First National Bank checking account of a Waynesburg man, 39, was used to purchase online Microsoft games from March 18 to present, state police in Waynesburg said. The unknown suspect completed the transactions online.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft
State police in Waynesburg reported an unknown suspect stole a Stihl leaf blower from the back of a truck bed in a parking lot at Pershing Avenue and South Porter Street on June 7. The leaf blower is owned by Keystone Lawn Services and valued at $500.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault
Billy Walker, 33, of Waynesburg is charged with simple assault after he allegedly pushed Shawna Smith, 22, of Waynesburg during an argument at 365 Browns Creek Road on June 6, state police reported. Police said Smith sustained an injury to her knee due to the incident. Walker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
GERMAN TWP.
Vandalism
German Township police charged Anthony Thomas Grant, 50, with vandalism and criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged locked gates at the recycling yard at 2 Long St. in McClellandtown on May 8. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported Joni Nutt, 40, of Oliver, alleged various items were stolen from her vehicle on May 25 at Main Street and First Street.
PERRY TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Waynesburg reported someone damaged a mailbox at the intersection of Fox Hill Road and Shriver Hill Road on June 5. The mailbox is owned by Mary Powell, 62, of Waynesburg.
POINT MARION
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported Kyle Kiger, 23, of Point Marion, was charged for allegedly shooting a gun into an occupied structure at 865 Morgantown Road on May 6, causing $200 worth of damage to the rear wall of the garage and putting three people in danger. Police listed French Jenkins, 66, of Lake Lynn, Kyle Jenkins, 24, of Smithfield and Dean Cobb, 55, of Smithfield as victims in the incident. Kiger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.
SALTLICK TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported Norman Blackburn, 74, of Connellsville, said someone withdrew approximately $1,293 from his PNC bank account on May 3.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported Jennifer Muchnok, 46, of Uniontown, alleged someone stole her money and car keys on May 25 at 12 Coal Lick Run.
WHITELEY TWP.
Theft
State police in Waynesburg reported a black Carry-On trailer with a folding gate was stolen from Cumberland Mines. The trailer was taken from 338 Patterson Run Road by a burgundy-colored Jeep Wrangler in an unknown direction on May 28.
