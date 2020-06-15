DUNBAR TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police said someone stole items from several vehicles in Georgetown Manor between about 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. May 31. Police identified six victims and thefts including a bicycle without pedals, cash and an energy drink.
DUNBAR TWP.
Retail theft
Someone stole clothing from Walmart at about noon May 27, state police said.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police said someone stole $20 in cash from two vehicles on Valley Forge Drive at about 1 a.m. May 30.
MENALLEN TWP.
Theft reported
A 62-year-old Uniontown woman reported to state police May 6 someone made multiple transactions using her bank account information that appeared to be coming from Texas.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Utility lines downed
Semi driver Robert C. Lesjak, 57, of Canonsburg was in the PennDOT parking lot on North Gallatin Avenue Extension at about 11:15 a.m. Monday when he hit utility cables and continued driving about 10 feet, causing two utility poles to break, state police said. No injuries were reported. North Union and Hopwood fire departments, Fayette EMS, West Penn Power and Atlantic Broadband assisted on the scene.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Victoria E. Weigner, 27, of Uniontown was attempting to turn right from the left lane of State Route 119 onto State Route 51 and hit driver Valerie L. Kindlin, 51, of Pittsburgh, who was in the right lane of 119 preparing to exit onto State Route 51 at about 12:30 p.m. June 7. No injuries were reported. Fayette EMS and West Leisenring Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
NORTH UNION TWP.
State trooper assaulted
Lisa A. Huffine, 53, of Uniontown is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly punching Trooper Jay Sandt in the face at 1005 Elizabeth Lane at about 9:30 p.m. May 22.
SMITHFIELD
Cash stolen
Eva Handlin, 34, of Smithfield reported someone stole $154 from her purse while it was at her 85 Main Street home at about 12:30 a.m. May 12.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Marijuana stolen
State police said they found a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. May 9 at the intersection of Dukat Lane and Derrick Avenue. The suspect was identified as an 18-year-old Uniontown man.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Fight between neighbors
State police said one man was taken to the hospital with a concussion after he and his neighbor got into a fight at 140 Cornish Road at about 6 p.m. May 14.
