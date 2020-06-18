DUNBAR TWP.
Trespass
Terry Kriss, 41, of Lemont Furnace was charged with defiant trespass and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly trespassing on property owned by John Cellurale, 64, of Lemont Furnace on University Drive at about noon May 26 after Kriss was reportedly told repeatedly not to come onto the property.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Stacey L. Cramer, 42, of Vanderbilt moved into the left lane of Pittsburgh Road to pass a truck hauling a camper and hit driver Devin D. Riggin, 26, of Vanderbilt at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Cramer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Uniontown Hospital. Her Honda Pilot was disabled and Riggin's Ram 3500 sustained minor damage. Smock Volunteer Fire Department and JVD Towing assisted on the scene.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Hit and run
State police said a GM Rally hit a Chevrolet Impala parked at Greene Plaza off of Elm Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday and left the scene. A witness observed the hit and run, police said. The Impala sustained minor damage.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Overdose reported
A 25-year-old Fayette City man overdosed and was revived with Narcan by Fayette EMS on Binns Road at about 4 p.m. Saturday. He declined further medical treatment.
LOWER TYRONE TWP.
Theft reported
John Butela, 82, of Dawson reported to state police someone stole his chainsaw and leaf blower from his garage sometime between 10:30 a.m. June 2 and 10 a.m. June 3.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Woman assaulted
A 21-year-old Waynesburg woman reported to state police that she was assaulted by a 25-year-old Nemacolin man in the parking lot of Top Hat Lounge at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. She was injured and taken to Washington Health System Greene for treatment.
PERRY TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Robert E. Vislosky, 73, of Greensburg rear-ended driver John M. Kimball, 51, of Belle Vernon when Kimball was attempting to turn left from Pittsburgh Road onto Wickhaven Hollow Road at about 4:45 p.m. June 2.
PERRY TWP.
Vehicle stolen
Heather Wingrove, 32, of Mount Pleasant reported her Nissan Sentra was stolen at about 10 a.m. Saturday. It was found by State Police Waynesburg near mile marker 13 of I-79 southbound in Perry Township, Greene County at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
DUI crash
State police said a 58-year-old Dawson man was under the influence of drugs when he crashed at Dutch Hollow Road and Smithton Pike at about 11:30 a.m. June 7. Police listed the victim as a 53-year-old Ruffs Dale man.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Overdose reported
State police responded to an overdose with Fayette EMS on Snyder Terrace at about 4:45 a.m. June 2 and found two unmarked stamp bags in the person's wallet. The person was treated on the scene.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Scam reported
State police said a person stole $500 from a 23-year-old Mill Run woman by pretending to be in the military and saying he needed to buy a plane ticket home from a deployment. The incident was reported at noon June 4 from Odonnal Road.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Domestic altercation
State police said a 40-year-old Belle Vernon woman would be charged with harassment in a domestic altercation with a 42-year-old Belle Vernon man on Otto Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
