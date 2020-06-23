BULLSKIN TWP.
Marijuana possession
State police said a 37-year-old Imperial man was allegedly found with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Memorial Boulevard and Pleasant Valley Road at about 11:20 a.m. June 18.
CARMICHAELS
Vehicle damaged
Dwight Sidener, 51, of Carmichaels reported to police that a person kicked his vehicle after he confronted the person about parking too closely to his vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West George Street.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Forgery reported
State police in Waynesburg said someone forged blank checks from a business totaling about $2,300 at about 9 a.m. June 17. The alleged crime was reported by a 56-year-old Waynesburg man.
GEORGES TWP.
Woman charged
Jessica Johnson, 34, of Smock was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Morgantown Road at US 119 southbound at about 1:15 a.m. June 3.
GEORGES TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Jesse M. Smitley, 73, of Uniontown hit a Freightliner box van while driving on Collier Road at about 12:15 p.m. June 15. Smitley's Jeep Patriot was disabled and the box van sustained funtional damage. No injuries were reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Trespassing, harassment
State police said a 42-year-old Uniontown woman would be cited with harassment and trespass for an alleged incident at 161 Old Wynn Road at about 10 a.m. May 29 reported by a 56-year-old Uniontown man.
GERMAN TWP.
Theft reported
Chester Poskon, 74, of McClellandtown reported to police someone stole his lawn decorations from 358 Messmore Road at about 7 a.m. June 7.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Theft reported
A 61-year-old Jefferson man reported to state police he bought a tractor on eBay for $2,600 June 15 and never received his purchase.
MENALLEN TWP.
Criminal mischief
An 18-year-old Uniontown woman allegedly damaged a TV and air mattress belonging to Andre Ash, 20, of Uniontown when she went into his Searights Village apartment to retrieve her items when he was not home at about midnight June 5, police said.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Dog law violation
A 46-year-old Smithfield man was charged by state police with a dog law violation at 338 Smithfield Masontown Road at about 2:40 p.m. June 9.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Scattering rubbish
State police said someone disposed of an empty 50-gallon blue drum and a white chest freezer filled with packaged meat in the roadway at 156 Konicki Road at about 12:30 p.m. May 31.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Deer hit
A driver hit a deer on US 119 near Bute Road at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, causing minor front end damage. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Shots fired at home
Someone shot at homes at 209 and 211 Hogsett Street, causing about $3,500 in damages to an air conditioning unit and hitting the home at 209 twice at about 2:10 a.m. May 23. The victims were listed as Mary Jo Rozgony, 60, and Eric Reed, 46, both of Uniontown.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Harassment alleged
James Burns, 55, of Uniontown was cited with harassment following an alleged altercation with Douglas Furin, 60, of Hopwood and Lindsey Modispaw, 25, of Hopwood at 432 Jumonville Road at about 3:30 p.m. June 15.
PERRY TWP.
Domestic violence
Tracy Rohland, 50, of West Newton was charged with simple assault following an alleged physical altercation with Shawn Franklin, 60, of Belle Vernon stemming from a breakup on Trailer Park Road at about 5 p.m. June 11.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Teen charged
A 16-year-old Uledi girl was charged with two counts of simple assault for allegedly assaulting her parents, a 42-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, on Playford Road at about 9 p.m. June 6.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Danielle Bowers, 27, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing about $170 in merchandise from Walmart by filling a cooler with the items and leaving the store.
WASHINGTON TWP.
One-vehicle accident
Driver Caleb G. Greene, 21, of Liberty, Indiana lost control of his vehicle on I-79 in Greene County at about 4:20 p.m. June 19 and hit an embankment, disabling his Honda Civic. He and his passenger, Noah P. Greene, 18, of Liberty, Indiana reported no injuries.
