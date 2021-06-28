ALEPPO TWP.
Receiving stolen property
Willie Jones, 29, of Wind Ridge, was charged after being found in possession of a stolen license plate during a crash he was involved in at 1173 Aleppo Road on June 18, state police in Waynesburg reported. Todd Judy Ford, of Charleston, W.Va., was listed as the victim.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft
Catalytic converters were stolen from Casini’s Garage, 1718 Buttermore Blvd., June 7, state police in Uniontown reported. Police named Daniel Schroyer, 41, of South Connellsville, as the victim.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft
Catalytic converters were stolen from Dave’s Garage at 2208 Memorial Blvd. on May 5, state police in Uniontown reported. Police listed Charles Grimm, 56, of Connellsville, as the victim.
CENTER TWP.
Harassment
William Grim, 36, of Waynesburg, was cited for getting into a physical altercation with Shana McDiffitt, 35, of Waynesburg, at 3772 Roy E. Furman Highway on June 19, state police in Waynesburg reported.
DUNKARD TWP.
Burglary
Miscellaneous ammunition and a Vizio sound bar were stolen from the home of Troy Haines, 51, of Dilliner, 276 Mount Pleasant Road on June 21, state police in Waynesburg reported.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Criminal mischief
Three children threw objects at the vehicle of Ariel Lippencott, 24, of Waynesburg, on June 19 at 323 Third St, causing damage to the vehicle, state police in Waynesburg reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft
Several items were stolen from behind the home of Betty Dillow, 72, of Smithfield, and failed to complete a contracting job at the residence on April 27, state police in Uniontown reported.
LOWER TYRONE TWP.
Theft
An unknown person posing as state police scammed an 83-year-old Dawson man out of $3,000 on May 17 over the phone, state police in Belle Vernon reported.
MENALLEN TWP.
Firearm discharged into building
An unknown person discharged a firearm into a structure occupied by Albert Forcina, 86, and Grace Forcina, 77, of 912 Fourth St., New Salem, on June 8, state police in Uniontown reported.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle owned by a 47-year-old Greensboro woman was shot with a pellet gun, causing significant damage at S. 88 Road on June 17, state police in Waynesburg reported.
MORGAN TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect removed a full five-gallon gasoline can owned by a Jefferson woman, 55, from the yard of a home at Kurtz Lane on May 31, state police in Waynesburg reported. Anyone with information should contact state police in Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.
MORGAN TWP.
Phone found
An iPhone was found at 1019 Third St. on June 17 and turned into state police in Waynesburg. Contact Trooper Schweikart at 724-627-6151 with any information concerning the owner.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
Two firearms worth $400 were stolen from a vehicle parked outside 517 Independence Ave. between June 3 and 4, state police in Uniontown reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Uniontown.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Mischief
A 13-year-old Menallen Township youth burned $33 worth of beef jerky and trail mix in a checkout aisle at Walmart at 355 Walmart Drive on May 10, state police in Uniontown reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.