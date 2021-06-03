BULLSKIN TWP.
Wallet stolen
State police in Uniontown reported Daniel Baird, 25, of Acme said $200 was stolen from his wallet inside of his vehicle between May 9 and May 10 at 176 Rock Pool Road.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man charged
State police in Uniontown reported Dewayne Pirl, 55, of Connellsville is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after he allegedly strangled and stuck Brittany Machesney, 29, of Connellsville on May 17 at 938 N. Jefferson St.
CONNELLSVILLE
Citation filed
Christina Renee Derosier, 44, of Connellsville was cited for public drunkenness after police allegedly found her intoxicated in the restroom of Bud Murphy’s at 718 McCormick Ave. on May 26 to the degree that she was unable to leave on her own.
CONNELLSVILLE
Woman cited
Gabrielle Ann Franks, 19, of Lemont Furnace, was cited for public drunkenness after police allegedly found her intoxicated at the Crossroads Addiction Clinic at 110 S. Arch St. on May 24.
CONNELLSVILLE
Citation filed
Nancy Widener, 34, of Connellsville was cited for public intoxication after she was allegedly observed to be under the influence of crystal meth on the 200 block of South Prospect Street on May 25.
DUNKARD TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Waynesburg reported a tattoo gun and ink was stolen from Daniel Hall, 29, of New Salem at 366 N. Moreland St. on May 25.
EVERSON
Fire reported
State police in Uniontown reported that a fire at 307 Graff St. on May 1 was ruled intentional. Police said the structure appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported. The structure and contents lost are valued at $60,000. Dana Earnesty. 43, of Rostraver Township, is listed as a victim.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Shots fired
State police in Waynesburg reported an unknown suspect shot an air rifle at the residence of a Greensboro woman, 47, on South 88 Road on May 23. The woman also received anonymous harassing text messages from an unknown suspect.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported that a package was missing from the mailbox of Robin Ewing, 66, of 241 Maple Lane, Hopwood on May 21. The U.S. Postal Service related that the package was scanned in as delivered, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Simple assault
Chaze Eddings, 23, of Brownsville was charged with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly broke the finger of a 36-year-old Uniontown woman and stuck her in the face on April 13 on Charles Lane, state police said. Eddings was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.
SALTLICK TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown reported that a license plate was reported stolen from Thomas Wingrove, 53, of Normalville on May 17 at 417 Buchanan Road.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI charged
Erika Sampey, 42, of Uniontown was charged for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on National Pike on April 9, state police reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man charged
State police in Uniontown reported Roman Hunter, 26, of Uniontown is charged with harassment after he allegedly banged on his mother’s front door for 45 minutes after she locked him out at 209 Fourth St. on May 23.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man charged
Randell Rice, 34, of New Salem was charged with DUI after state police found him unresponsive in a Sheetz parking lot on April 11 on West Main Street, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Charges filed
Brandon Revak, 29, of Uniontown is charged with DUI for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on South Mount Vernon Avenue on April 25, state police reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown reported diamond rings belonging to Mary Shelter, 90, of Uniontown were stolen between October 2020 and February 2021 from 101 Connor St. The rings are valued at $10,000.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Woman charged
Virginia David, 40, of Smithfield is charged with retail theft after she allegedly stole four pairs of fire retardant Ariat pants totaling $400 from Boot Barn at 40 Matthew Road in Uniontown on May 5, state police reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Uniontown reported a debit card and Blue Ford Fusion vehicle were stolen from Cheyenne Lowry, 55, of Uledi on May 11 at 104 Ball St.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Fire reported
State police in Uniontown reported a fire at 38 Dixon Blvd. on May 13. The cause of the fire is undetermined. No injuries were reported, but around 10 people were displaced as a result of the fire, police said. The structure and contents were valued at $200,000. Listed as victims are Jessika Sanders, 29, Joshua Barker, 31, Thomas Licciardi, 72, and Michael Licciardi, 37.
WAYNE TWP.
Burglary charges
Henry Pope, 48, of Fairview, West Virginia, and Chad Valentine, 47, of Mannington, West Virginia, were charged for allegedly burglarizing the residence of 303 Bell Run Road on May 31. Both of them are being held at Greene County Prison with bail set at $10,000. Their preliminary hearing is set for June 15.
