BULLSKIN TWP.
PFA violation
Michael Rich, 39, of Dawson was arrested for allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order against Haley Boudreax-Rich, 39, of Dawson at Greenlick Hollow and Pleasant Valley roads at about 11 a.m. May 23.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Open investigation
State police are investigating a report of a 49-year-old Acme man using a vehicle without permission on Crowe Road at about 7:30 p.m. May 7.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Warrant arrest
State police arrested Nathan Davis, 24, of Rockwood during a traffic stop at Buttermore Boulevard and Bellview Road on an arrest warrant from Maryland at about 12:15 a.m. May 20.
CENTER TWP.
Lawnmower stolen
Harry Black, 75, of Oakdale reported at 10:30 p.m. May 23 someone stole his Cub Cadet Zero Turn lawnmower, valued at $3,900, from his barn at East Roy Furman Highway and Oak Road.
CONNELLSVILLE
DUI
A 44-year-old Connellsville man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence at 11:25 a.m. May 28.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Man charged
A 40-year-old Tarrs man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called for a welfare check at a fast food restaurant at 80 East Crawford Ave. at about 10:20 p.m. April 22.
DUNBAR
Bikes stolen
Kenneth Simmons, 44, of Dunbar reported to police someone stole three children's bikes from his backyard at 23 Church St. between 8 p.m. May 17 and 8 a.m. May 18. The bikes are a 20-inch Huffy bike, a 20-inch BMW BMX bike with green tires and a 20-inch Mongoose BMX bike with no brakes.
FRANKLIN TWP.
DUI
A 34-year-old Waynesburg man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after state police were called for a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway at East Roy Furman Highway and Curry Road at about 5:30 p.m. May 23.
FRANKLN TWP.
Hanging baskets stolen
A 28-year-old Waynesburg man reported to state police someone stole hanging baskets valued at $11 from his East Roy Furman property sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
GERMAN TWP.
Man charged
State police responded to Main and High streets at about 3:45 a.m. May 18, in response to a 911 hangup call. A 58-year-old Ronco man was found with drug paraphernalia and will be charged, police said.
GREENSBORO
Assault reported
A 43-year-old Greensboro woman allegedly hit a 42-year-old Greensboro man with a baseball bat and fled the scene at about 9 p.m. May 25 on Minor Street. Police said both people were charged in the reported disturbance.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Crash reported
State police said driver Robert M. Krempel, 69, of Friendsville, Maryland was driving on National Pike in the right lane when his brakes went out, and he veered into the Marathon gas station parking lot, hitting two parked vehicles for sale at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Vehicle damaged
A 24-year-old Markleysburg woman reported to police that someone launched a glass bottle through the driver's side of her windshield, causing $250 in damages, at about noon May 7.
POINT MARION
Harassment alleged
State police said a 51-year-old Point Marion man assaulted a 54-year-old Uniontown woman at about 3:40 a.m. Friday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man arrested in economic protest
Bartholomew J. Jones, 44, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft and criminal mischief in an incident he described to state police as an objection to the economy and government. It occurred at Walmart at about 1:40 a.m. May 20. He allegedly removed 45 plants from the lawn and garden center and six bags of soil, took the plants from the pots and placed them on a median in the parking lot. He then poured the soil on the plants to replant them. The total property value was about $10. He was arrested and lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Teen charged
A 17-year-old Uniontown girl was arrested for allegedly hitting a 62-year-old Uniontown woman with an object, causing minor injury, on Elma Avenue at about noon May 27.
UNIONTOWN
Man charged
A 41-year-old Uniontown man was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Stewart Avenue and Connellsville Street at about 12:44 a.m. April 28.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Woman charged
Margaret Scott, 49, of Brownsville was charged with retail theft and disorderly conduct for allegedly stealing about $70 worth of merchandise from Walmart at about 5:30 p.m. Friday and screaming at the loss prevention employee when she was confronted.
UNIONTOWN
Criminal trespass
Police said a 25-year-old Grindstone man was trespassing on a 25-year-old Uniontown woman's Surrey Hill Drive property at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
UNIONTOWN
DUI
A 25-year-old Grindstone man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
WHARTON TWP.
Packages stolen
Jennifer Glisan, 44, of Farmington reported someone stole two packages and a piece of mail from her Dinner Bell Five Forks Road home at about May 8. A neighbor found the packaging and scattered along the wood line.
