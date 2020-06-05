JEFFERSON TWP.
More details in death investigation
An investigation determined that a man who was found dead in a Ford F-150 near 210 Zias Road at about 2:40 p.m. May 25 suffered a fatal medical emergency before crashing over a hill and into a tree.
PERRY TWP.
Retail theft
A 52-year-old Belle Vernon woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from Big Barn Store at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
