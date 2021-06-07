CENTERVILLE
Woman charged
Joanne Nakutis, 66, of 6 Shorty St., Daisytown, was arraigned Thursday on 19 felony counts each of identify theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft after Centerville police said she stole a debit card from a borough couple and used it 19 times to make $6,522 in purchases in April. Nakutis is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man charged
Anthony Rohal, 30, of Connellsville was charged with DUI after he was pulled over for alleged traffic violations on South 4th Street just after midnight May 29, state police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
DUI charge filed
State police said Gerald Crawford, 67, of Uniontown was charged with DUI after he was allegedly found unconscious in his car in the parking lot of Sheetz on Pittsburgh Street May 4.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Damage reported
State police said someone caused $900 in damage to the front door of the Dollar General on Pittsburgh Street around 1:10 p.m. May 23.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Vehicle thefts
State police said a resident of Rose Boulevard confronted someone who was stealing items from unlocked vehicles parked on the street around 7:20 a.m. May 4. The suspect dropped several items before fleeing, police said.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Man charged
Terrance Stepoli, 28, of Monessen was charged with various drug offenses, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after state police were called to Sweeney’s Steakhouse on Rostraver Road May 29 for a fight. Police alleged they found Stepoli in possession of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and a firearm. He was lodged in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bond.
