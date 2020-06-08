DUNBAR TWP.
DUI
Samuel Upton, 43, of West Leisenring was charged with DUI following a welfare check at Circle K at about 10:30 p.m. May 29. State police said they found him unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 64-year-old Smock man left harassing voicemails on a 51-year-old Smock man's cell phone. The alleged incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Pittsburgh Road.
GERMAN TWP.
Window broken
Heather Hice, 35, of Hibbs reported someone broke the window at her home on 1st Street at about 4 a.m. May 9.
GERMAN TWP.
DUI crash
State police said a 30-year-old Fredricktown man was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when he crashed at 508 Hartley Hill Road at about 7:30 a.m. May 6.
GEORGES TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said Amber L. Collins, 30, of New Salem was driving about 30 miles per hour on Ruble Mill Road at about 5:30 p.m. May 30 when she hit driver Holly L. Williams, 23, of Smithfield, who was pulling out of the driveway at 440 Ruble Mill Road. Williams' vehicle went over an embankment. Police said Collins suffered a suspected minor injury. She was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
MENALLEN TWP.
U-Haul trailer stolen
State police are investigating a theft of a U-Haul trailer from 11 Cross Street. The theft was reported by Andria Smitley, 43, of Fairchance at about 10 a.m. May 4.
POINT MARION
Retail theft
State police said someone stole from Family Dollar on Penn Street at about 8:30 p.m. May 15.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Criminal mischief
Rebecca Leonard, 20, of Connellsville reported to state police eggs were thrown at her vehicle at 1908 4th Street at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
YOUNGWOOD
Local involved in crash
Jeffrey Philburn, 40, of Dawson was working as a construction worker at South 5th and Wilson streets at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was involved in a hit and run crash, which state police are investigating. Philburn was listed as the victim in the crash.
