BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft
Someone attempted to open unemployment benefits using the personal information of Brian Summy, 41, of Connellsville, on June 12, state police in Uniontown reported. Summy’s employer recognized the possible suspicious claim activity and halted the process.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft
Kayla Smith, 31, of Scottdale, is charged with theft, accused of stealing scratch-off Lottery tickets, valued at $30, and shirts, valued at $50, from Frank Foster, 78, and Bessie Acey, 57, both of Connellsville, at 1952 University Dr. on May 7, state police in Uniontown said.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect deceived a Markleysburg woman, 60, into giving them $600 through gift cards on June 3, state police in Uniontown reported.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Crash reported
Douglas Dyer, 39, of Monongahela, was injured after striking a deer with his motorcycle on National Pike on June 25, state police in Uniontown reported. He was transported for treatment.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Crash reported
Anthony Johnson, 23, of Masontown, was transported to Ruby Hospital on June 26 after he struck an embankment with his vehicle while attempting to turn on to Smithfield Masontown Road at a high rate of speed, state police in Uniontown reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Crash reported
Steven Conaway, 23, of Uniontown, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries after he crashed his vehicle into a home on Oliver Road on June 7, state police in Uniontown reported. Police said Conaway told officers he had taken prescription medication, felt chest pains and was attempting to drive himself to the hospital when he crashed.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Faces charge
Jimmy Klink, 49, of Dunbar, was charged for possession of drug paraphernalia on May 30, state police in Uniontown reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
An East Millsboro man, 42, reported that his bank account was compromised on July 7, according to state police in Uniontown. Approximately $3,900 was stolen.
POINT MARION
Theft
Items were stolen out of vehicles on Broadway Street between June 27 and 28, state police in Uniontown reported. Police listed Johnna Dickey, 24, of Point Marion, and Tommy Kennedy, 42, of Point Marion, as victims in the incidents.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Criminal mischief
Shaun Thorpe, 35, of Connellsville, was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged the basement doorknob of Nancy Miller, 64, of Connellsville, at 452 Reidmore Road on June 21, causing $90 in damage, state police in Uniontown reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at Faith Assembly of God on Morgantown Road between July 4 and 7, state police in Uniontown reported.
