FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Cellphone stolen
State police said someone stole a $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro Max belonging to a 32-year-old Charleroi woman from Deambroggi Road sometime between July 5 and July 7.
FAYETTE CITY
Purse, necklace stolen
Rebecca Mazur, 26, of Fayette City reported to state police someone stole a $90 purse and $200 gold necklace from an unlocked vehicle on Center Street sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. July 2.
FAYETTE CITY
Cash stolen
Kristen Dudek, 28, of Fayette City reported someone stole $130 from an unlocked vehicle on Cherry Street. She reported the theft at about 8:30 a.m. July 6.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Identity theft
Brittany Bertocci, 25, of Perryopolis reported to state police someone filed an unemployment claim in her name and opened a bank account using her identity between 8 a.m. June 10 and 2 p.m. June 19.
LUZERNE TWP.
Police chase
Nelson Dd. Simmons, 26, of Grindstone was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing police after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on a dirt bike on East National Pike near State Route 166 at about 9:15 p.m. July 2. A trooper terminated the chase after several miles, and Simmons was later identified by police as the driver.
PERRY TWP.
Domestic violence
James R. Cronin, 69, of Perryopolis was charged with felony strangulation for allegedly choking Leslie Steban, 42, of Van Meter on Old Route 51 at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. State police said he refused to come out of the house, and he was arrested after a resident allowed police inside.
PERRYOPOLIS
Drug paraphernalia
Matthew J. Brumley, 29, of Brownsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pittsburgh and Barneys roads. Police said Brumley consented to a search of the vehicle, and they found drug paraphernalia in the trunk.
REDSTONE TWP.
DUI arrest
John T. Vance, 48, of Cardale was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance after state police were called for a welfare check at 116 Republic Street at about 5:10 a.m. June 21.
