FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft
A purse and wallet owned by a Waynesburg woman were stolen from her vehicle parked on Locust Street on July 7, state police in Waynesburg reported. Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact state police in Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft
A catalytic converter owned by EQT, Waynesburg, was stolen from 2071 Garards Fort Road between June 1 and July 8, state police in Waynesburg reported.
GERMAN TWP.
Burglary
An estimated $17,503 worth of items belonging to 24 people was stolen from storage units at 942 McClellandtown Road on May 10, state police in Uniontown reported. Police are investigating the burglaries.
JEFFERSON
Theft
A 1999 gold Jeep owned by Scott Kramer of Carmichaels was stolen on June 27, state police in Waynesburg reported.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Theft
A Rices Landing man was scammed out of approximately $2,100 via prepaid Visa gift cards over an online chat on March 9, state police in Waynesburg reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
LUZERNE TWP.
Theft
Arthur Cramer, 34, of Grindstone, is charged with theft, accused of stealing a vehicle owned by Shelby Tarr, 23, of Uniontown, at 467 Hopewell Road on June 21, state police in Belle Vernon reported. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Harassment
Tammy Martin, 41, and Jeremy Barnhart, 48, both of Greensboro, were cited for a physical altercation at 101 Alicia Water St. on July 7, state police in Waynesburg reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
A tablet worth $200, $40 in cash and a bag of clothing were stolen from a vehicle owned by George Wolfe of Connellsville at 157 N. View Lane on July 5, state police in Uniontown reported.
