BROWNSVILLE
Two-vehicle accident
State police said drivers Ryan M. Withers, 18, of Charleroi and John E. Soroka, 58, of Vestaburg were involved in an accident on Market Street at its intersection with 5th Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Withers had a 15-year-old Scenery Hill girl as a passenger and Soroka was driving with passenger Barbara I. Howard, 48, of Fredricktown. No injuries were reported.
BROWNSVILLE TWP.
Identity theft
Kimberly Ruffcorn, 50, of Brownsville reported to state police someone used her information to open a bank account with TD Bank. She made the report at about 11 a.m. Saturday.
BROWNSVILLE TWP.
Marijuana possession
Lisa Smith, 34, of Brownsville was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana following a traffic stop for suspended registration at Matteo and Brown streets at about 6:15 p.m. June 18.
FAYETTE CITY
Trooper threatened
James C. Bongiorno, 42, of Fayette City allegedly contacted Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II's office at about 10 a.m. June 23 and threatened a state trooper who had recently charged him with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
PERRY TWP.
Harassment citation
Amy Jordan, 34, of Star Junction was cited with harassment following an alleged domestic altercation with a 14-year-old boy on Diamond Street at about midnight June 10. The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to Highlands Hospital for a mental evaluation, state police said.
REDSTONE TWP.
Marijuana possession
William H. Pletcher, 18, of Uniontown was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana following a traffic stop at Davidson Siding and Allison roads at about 1:30 a.m. June 19.
REDSTONE TWP.
Retail theft
State police said two people stole $1.89 in moonshine from Sheetz on Grindstone Road between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. May 31 and left in a light blue Ford Mercury.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Man charged
Patrick J. Skrinjorich, 36, of Finleyville was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and drug possession following a traffic stop at State Route 51 and Unity Lane where a 6-year-old boy was located in the vehicle at about 9 p.m. June 7.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Accident reported
State police said driver Zachary R. Bartlebaugh, 24, of Cherry Tree was hauling a mine shaft conveyor belt apparatus when he hit an overhead bridge on I-70 Eastbound at mile marker 42.7, causing the load to fall off. The chain holding the apparatus broke and hit a vehicle driven by Laura J. Weaver, 33, of Greensburg at about 6 p.m. June 23. No injuries were reported. Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department and Scotty's Towing assisted on the scene.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Hit and run
State police are investigating a hit and run where a hit-and-run driver damaged property in the 1100 block of Williams Drive at about 6:30 a.m. June 26. Police said the person may have been driving a Toyota.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Impaired driver
State police were called for a report of a driver weaving in traffic and stopping in lanes June 21, and Fayette EMS arrived first to check on the driver, a 34-year-old Vanderbilt man, at 154 Rathway Road at about 9:12 a.m. State police said he fled, and EMS and another driver followed until he stopped in the middle of Perryopolis Road. EMS detained him until state police arrived. He was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for a blood draw and further treatment.
