BROWNSVILLE
Domestic violence
State police said a non-traffic citation for harassment would be filed against a 42-year-old Brownsville man for allegedly physically harassing a 62-year-old Brownsville woman on Clover Street at about 1 a.m. July 7.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
Jamie Fallo, 51, of Connellsville reported someone stole $26 in cash from the center console of his unlocked vehicle at about on Breakneck Road June 27.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Man cited
Clyde E. Brothers Jr.,70, a former youth pastor of Connellsville Township who was previously found guilty of inappropriate contact with a boy, was cited for alleged ongoing harassment his neighbors who turned him in to authorities. At about 6 p.m. July 9, he allegedly acted as though he was filming them as he drove by their porch. The victims were listed as Todd Brothers, 49, of Connellsville, Ellen Brown, 59, of Connellsville and Emma Brothers, 74, of Connellsville.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police are investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles on Vanderbilt Road June 16. Stolen items include cash and a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police said a 33-year-old West Leisenring man and a 59-year-old Waltersburg man were involved in a domestic altercation on Brown Street at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
GEORGES TWP.
Missing juvenile found
State police said a juvenile was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. July 7 after running away from his parents' house on Rose Circle, and he was found about five hours later by his mother.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
DUI arrest
A 38-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on East Main Street and Lenox Road at about 9 p.m. June 27.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Harassment alleged
Chelsea L. Kifer, 23, of Uniontown was cited with harassment for allegedly shoving Alex Grissinger during an argument at about 5:30 p.m. July 9 on Cycle Street.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Wallet stolen
Miranda Cramer, 30, of Uniontown reported someone stole her wallet from a vehicle parked on Short Street at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The wallet is black and yellow with sunflowers.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Investigation ongoing
A 45-year-old Uniontown man reported to state police someone impersonated him by giving out a fake business card on Maple Street at about 4:15 p.m. June 18.
NEW STANTON
Fight reported
State police said a 53-year-old Jeanette man and a 63-year-old Hunker man got into a fight at about 6 p.m. June 29 during a club meeting at Hempfield Hut Club. One of the men told police he was hit in the chest, causing bruising.
POINT MARION
PFA violation
State police said a 43-year-old Bruceton Mills, West Virginia man violated a protection-from-abuse order against his ex-wife, a 41-year-old Point Marion woman, by sending her emails and texts.
REDSTONE TWP.
Charges pending
A 38-year-old Republic woman was found to be driving without a required ignition interlock device during a traffic stop on Thornton Road and Trolley Lane at about 2 p.m. Monday, state police said.
REDSTONE TWP.
Drug possession
A 28-year-old Republic man was found with marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Grindstone Road near Redstone Way at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Hit and run
State police issued an arrest warrant for Donald R. Wood, 55, of Connellsville for allegedly hitting an occupied vehicle twice with his vehicle at about 2 p.m. June 7 on Jim Mountain Road. The victims were Nathan Henry, 18, Hunter Hay, 22, both of Connellsville, and Taylor Swank, 18, of Dawson.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Firearm stolen
State police said someone stole a turquoise and silver 9-mm Ruger firearm with a "We the People" holster from a white GMC Sierra belonging to Kaley Basinger, 26, of Connellsville June 26.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
Driver Breonia A. Dickinson, 21, of Mont Alto pulled onto the should of State Route 40 east near Jumonville Road, and her vehicle rolled backward when she put it back in drive, state police said. Her vehicle hit a pickup truck driven by Kevin R. McMillan, 67, of Lewes, Delaware at about 5:30 p.m. July 2. Lewes was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS with a suspected minor injury.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Gun stolen
State police said a 26-year-old Uniontown man reported at 9:30 p.m. June 24 his Glock 21C was missing from the case in his bedroom on Snyder Terrace.
