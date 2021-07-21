PERRY TWP. (FAYETTE)
Theft
An unknown suspect extorted Cameron Timko, 18, of Perryopolis, for $800 on July 8 online, state police in Belle Vernon reported. Timko told police when he told the unknown suspect he contacted the police, the messages stopped.
PERRY TWP. (FAYETTE)
Fire reported
Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire at 87 Maplewood Road on June 16. The fire was contained to a back bedroom and extinguished with no injuries, state police in Uniontown reported. The fire marshal confirmed the origin of the fire was in the rear first floor bedroom. The cause is being investigated.
PERRY TWP. (GREENE)
Theft
A 1994 maroon Chrysler Concorde owned by Carl Rogers, 48, of Follansbee, W.Va., was stolen from 107 Mount Morris Road on July 6, state police in Waynesburg reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Todd Retcofsky, 39, of Uniontown, is charged with retail theft, accused of stealing $115 worth of groceries from the Walmart in Uniontown on June 30, state police in Uniontown reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
Safety glasses and two Harley-Davidson palm throttle controllers were stolen from a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle owned by Edward Mowery, 37, of Reading, in front of Super 8 Motel, 701 W. Main St., on June 3, state police in Uniontown reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.