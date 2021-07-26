FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft
Someone falsely identifying as Capitol One loan finance representative stole $300 in the form of a Target gift card from a Waynesburg man on July 15 by telling him they would provide a loan in exchange for the gift card, state police in Waynesburg reported.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Harassment
Amber Reynolds, 27, and Daniel Ammons, 34, both of Waynesburg, were charged with harassment after being accused of fighting in front of 1122 E. High St. on July 16, state police in Waynesburg reported.
LUZERNE TWP.
Vehicle theft
A black 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck bearing Pennsylvania registration YWZ2596 was stolen from Fourth Street on July 17. Anyone with information should contact state police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Crash reported
A motorcyclist was injured in a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Connellsville Street and Bouquet Street in Uniontown Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries, a Fayette County 911 dispatcher said.
REDSTONE TWP.
Cruelty to animals
Tiffany Moore, 28, of Grindstone, was charged for neglecting her three dogs at Braznell Concrete Road on July 12, state police in Belle Vernon reported.
REDSTONE TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Belle Vernon reported a single-vehicle crash on National Pike near Jackson Road on July 17. Lawrence Garlick, 67, of South Connellsville was traveling east when his vehicle hydroplaned and stuck a guide rail before rolling onto its side. Garlick was transported to Uniontown Hospital for suspected moderate injuries, police reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Harassment
Destinee Mercedes Kirby, 23, of Uniontown, was charged with harassment, accused of threatening Wendy’s employees at 89 Restaurant Row on July 13, state police in Uniontown reported.
