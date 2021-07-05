BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft
A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 owned by Asplundh Tree Expert LLC in Mount Pleasant was reported stolen from a 2015 Ford vehicle at Crossroads Road between June 18 and 21, state police in Uniontown reported.
DUNBAR TWP.
Harassment
David Avery, 29, of Dunbar, is charged with harassment after he allegedly pushed Tonya Cemeron, 44, of Dunbar, following an argument at 52 W. Railroad St. on June 20, state police in Uniontown reported.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft
A license plate was stolen from a vehicle owned by Billie Shipley, 35, of Connellsville, on 130 Broadway St., on May 21, state police in Uniontown reported.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Criminal mischief
A window on a residential trailer owned by Jeanette Kelly, 42, of Waynesburg, was broken at 136 Foly Road on June 26, state police in Waynesburg reported.
GERMAN TWP.
Theft
Chip Riley, 32, of Nemacolin, and Cheyenne Brewster, 24, of Carmichaels, were both charged with theft and criminal mischief, accused of the theft of a sport motorcycle from a Carmichaels man at Cottage Street on June 20, state police in Uniontown reported.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Fire reported
A fire at a cabin owned by Amy Umbel, 48, and Kenneth Umbel, 49, of Irwin, at 2573 Lakeview Road on June 24 caused an estimated loss of $120,000, state police reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle owned by Chad Wargo, 38, of Uniontown, was damaged at 99 Semans St. on June 22, state police in Uniontown reported.
SALTLICK TWP.
Criminal Mischief
A glass window belonging to Cynthia Robertson, 56, of Nanty Glo, was broken at 452 Back Creek Road on June 28, state police in Uniontown reported.
