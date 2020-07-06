CLARKSVILLE
Vehicle damaged
State police said someone damaged the windshield of a Ford F-350 dump truck on Center Street at about 8 p.m. June 25.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Tiffany H. Eddy, 35, of Waynesburg was on her phone when she hit another driver, a 17-year-old Holbrook boy in the intersection of East Roy Furman Highway and School Street in Greene County at about 8:30 p.m. June 22. Police said she ran a red light. No injuries were reported. Eddy was driving with three juvenile passengers, Waynesburg girls ages 15, 7 and 4. The teen was driving with Deborah F. Patterson, 52, of Holbrook and a 15-year-old Holbrook girl.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Forgery reported
State police said someone wrote fraudulent checks stealing nearly $2,300 from a business owned by a 56-year-old Waynesburg man at about 9 a.m. June 17.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Out-of-state warrant
State police in Waynesburg arrested a 32-year-old Dilliner man on an arrest warrant from Allegheny County, Maryland on Rolling Meadows Road at about 10:15 a.m. June 23.
GRAY TWP.
Disorderly conduct
State police said a 71-year-old Graysville man riding a motorcycle threw rocks at a 39-year-old Graysville man on Stringtown Road at about 1 p.m. June 28.
GREENE TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver James P. Roupe, 29, of Bobtown hit an embankment on Bobtown Road at its intersection with Creek Road at about 7 p.m. June 23. He suffered a suspected minor injury.
GREENSBORO
Vehicle stolen
A 44-year-old Bobtown man reported to state police his black 2002 Acura RSX was stolen at about 11 a.m. June 21 from Clear Street.
WHARTON TWP.
Cause of bank fire undetermined
A state police fire marshal said the cause of a fire at United Bank on Canaan Church Road could not immediately be determined. The fire started in the interior center of the bank at about 12:20 a.m. June 24.
